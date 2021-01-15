Trinity put four players in double figures and got back on the winning track with a 68-60 victory over visiting West Allegheny in a Class 5A Section 2 boys basketball game Friday night at Hiller Hall.
Michael Dunn and Connor Roberts each had a double-double and approached the rare triple-double level. Dunn led Trinity (2-1, 2-1) in scoring with 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists. Roberts had 10 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Ben Hardy had a strong game with 13 points for the Hillers and Kyle Fetcho flipped in 10 points.
West Allegheny’s Scott Billvous scored a game-high 22 points. The Indians are 0-3 in the section and overall.
Trinity trailed 18-15 after one quarter but took a 30-28 edge into halftime. The Hillers led by three points after three quarters and pulled away to a 10-point advantage with about three minutes remaining before clinching the victory at the free-throw line.
Peters Township 72, Baldwin 55:
Peters Township put three players in double figures and defeated visiting Baldwin, 72-55, in Class 6A Section 2, giving new Indians coach Joe Urmann his first victory.
The key stretch in the game was the second quarter. Peters Township (1-1, 1-3) led 15-14 after the first eight minutes, then the Indians outscored Baldwin 23-11 in the second quarter to open a 38-25 halftime advantage.
Aaron Brula led a balanced attack for the Indians with 13 points. Julian Mascio and Jacob Macosko each contributed 11 points.
Connor Gitzen led Baldwin (1-2, 1-3) with 10 points.
Monessen 49, Carmichaels 36:
Kiante Robinson scored 16 points to lead Monessen to a 49-36 victory over Carmicheals in a Section 4-AA game.
Kody Kuhns chipped in with 12 points for the Greyhounds (3-0, 3-1).
Chris Berrish led Carmichaels with 16 points and Michael Stewart had 10 points.
Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 47: Henry Karn poured in 17 points to power Fort Cherry too a 56-47 victory over Northgate in Section 4-AA.
Owen Norman added 12 points for the Rangers (2-1, 3-1).
Josh Burg had a game-high 20 points and Josh Williams added 12 for Northgate (0-3, 0-4), which trailed FC at halftime, 29-17.
Bishop Canevin 99, Avella 48: Bishop Canevin scored 72 points in the first half and cruised to a 99-48 victory over visiting Avella in Class A Section 2.
The Crusaders (1-0, 1-2), the top-ranked team in Class A, were playing their first game of the season against an opponent from the classification. Bishop Canevin led 36-10 after one quarter and 72-27 at halftime.
Jaden Gales led the winners with 25 points. Mark Ingold had 18 points and Shea Champine 10.
Brandon Samol led three players in double figures for Avella (1-1, 1-2) with 15 points. Gabe Lis was close behind with 14 points and Donovan Avolio had 10.
Sto-Rox 71, Chartiers-Houston 43: Just as it did against Burgettstown earlier in the week, Sto-Rox broke open a close game in the second half against Chartiers-Houston and defeated the Bucs 71-43 in Class 2A Section 2.
Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-2) led 24-23 at halftime but was outscored 26-11 in the pivotal third quarter as the Vikings wore down the Bucs with their pressure defense.
Sto-Rox (2-0, 2-0) was led in scoring by Jamont Green-Miller with 25 points. Josh Jenkins tallied 18 points, Dre’von Miller-Ross had 11 and Cory Simmons 10.
Lucas Myers’ 15 points was tops for C-H. Ahlijah Baden followed with 10.
In other games: Upper St. Clair edged Canon-McMillan 53-45 in Class 6A Section 2. Brentwood defeated Beth-Center 50-30 in the Bulldogs’ Class 3A Section 4 opener. No game details were made available.
Girls results
Fort Cherry 55, Northgate 32: A balanced scoring attack led Fort Cherry to a 55-32 victory over Northgate in Section 4-AA, giving new Rangers coach Clarence Edwards his initial victory.
Ava Menzies, Molly Schaal, Raney Staub and Jaida Bish each scored eight points for the Rangers (1-2, 1-4).
Northgate fell to 0-2 and 0-3.
West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5: West Greene picked up its first win of the season, overwhelming visiting Jefferson-Morgan 60-5 in the Pioneers’ Class A Section 2 opener. It was West Greene’s first game of the season against a Class A opponent.
West Greene (1-0, 1-2) led 31-0 after the first quarter, 43-2 at halftime and 56-2 after three quarters.
Brooke Barner led a balanced West Greene attack with 13 points and Katie Lampe had 12.
Jefferson-Morgan is 1-2 in section and 1-4 overall.
Avella 46, Bentworth 22: Katie Dryer continued her strong start to the season and Avella won its second game in as many nights by stopping visting Bentworth 46-22 in a non-section game.
Dryer, who entered the game averaging 16 points and 19 rebounds per contest, scored 17 points to lead the Eagles’ attack. Avella (2-1) took control early, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led 32-16 at halftime. Hanna Brownlee finished with nine points for Avella.
Grace Skerbetz and Sydney DiNardo each had six points for Bentworth (0-4).
Albert Gallatin 58, Washington 33: Albert Gallatin went 1-1 in its two-night trip through Washington.
One night after being thumped at Trinity in section contest, the Colonials defeated host Washington 58-33 in a non-league game.
Liz Murtha scored a game-high 17 points for AG (3-1), Bryn Bezjak followed with 15 and Gianna Michaux tallied 11.
No Wash High player scored in double figures. The Prexies fell to 1-3 with their last two losses coming against Class 5A opponents.
Hampton 55, Peters Township 49:
One bad quarter proved costly for the second night in a row for Peters Township.
The Indians couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost at Hampton 55-49 in a non-section contest.
Hampton (3-1) forged a 16-7 lead after one quarter and held on despite being outscored in two of the quarters by PT (0-4).
Kayla Hofhler (21 points) and Sophia Kelly (18) did most of the damage for the Talbots.
Jordan Bisignani paced PT with 16 points. Avana Sayles followed with 14 points and Journey Thompson finished with 13.