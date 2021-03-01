South Fayette doubled Connellsville up in the middle two quarters in a 48-30 victory over the Falcons in a WPIAL Class 5A preliminary round girls basketball game Monday night on the Lions’ home court.
Mia Webber led the Lions (14-5) with 14 points and Maddie Webber scored 12.
Hillary Claycomb scored 14 to lead Connelllsville, which got outscored 32-16 in the second and third quarters.
South Fayette led 30-12, but Connellsville closed to within 33-22 before the Lions sealed the victory by scoring the final nine points of the third quarter for a 42-22 advantage.
South Fayette will play at sixth-seeded Latrobe in the first round of the playoffs Thursday (6 p.m.).
East Allegheny 51, Monessen 43: Abby Henderson scored 21 points to power East Allegheny to a 51-43 victory over Monessen in a nonsection game.
Casmere Marshall added 11 for East Allegheny (7-6), which led 39-35 after three.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (9-11) wiith 20 points.
Boys results
New Brighton 70, Waynesburg 50: Jo Jo Reynolds scored a game-high 23 points and New Brighton put 11 players in the scoring column en route to a 70-50 victory over Waynesburg in a Class 3A preliminary round game played on the Raiders’ home court.
New Brighton (8-9), which advances to play fourth-seeded Aliquippa in the first round, led 16-2 after one quarter and never looked back against Waynesburg. The Lions led 29-13 at halftime and 48-28 after three quarters.
Chase Henkins, with 18 points, was the only player in double figures for Waynesburg (2-16). Sam Harmon had nine.
New Brighton had only three more field goals than Waynesburg but the Lions had a huge edge at the free-throw line, making 20 of 28 attempts compared to Waynesburg’s 6-for-7.