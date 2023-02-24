Elijah Hill scored 28 points, powering South Fayette to a 68-55 victory over McKeesport in a Class 5A boys basketball consolation round game played Friday night on the Lions’ home court.
The win clinches a berth in the PIAA tournament for South Fayette (15-10), which will play another consolation game Tuesday.
The Lions outscored McKeesport (11-12) in every quarter but the Tigers kept the game close until the fourth. South Fayette led 34-29 at halftime and 49-41 at the end of three periods.
Gavin Orosz scored 14 points for South Fayette.
McKeesport put four players in double figures led by Travarese Rowe’s 13 points.
Aquinas Academy 72, Monessen 62: Vinnie Cugini, the WPIAL’s all-time leading scorer, poured in a game-high 45 points to power Aquinas Academy to a 72-62 win over host Monessen in a Class A consolation game.
Lorenzo Garnder scored 27 points for Monessen (21-4), which had its season end. Davontae Clayton added 17 points for the Greyhounds, who trailed 32-26 at halftime.
Girls results
Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45: Kassie Potts, Alena Fusetti and Aubree Hupp each scored 14 points and top-seeded Blackhawk used that balanced scoring attack for a 63-45 victory over Belle Vernon in a Class 4A quarterfinals game on the Cougars’ home court.
Belle Vernon (15-9) drops into a consolation-round game on Tuesday.
The difference in the game was the middle two quarters, when Blackhawk outscored the Leopards 38-17.
Jenna Dawson scored a game-high 17 points for Belle Vernon. She made four three-point shots. Farrah Reader had 10 points and Tessa Rodriguez contributed seven assists and four steals.
OLSH 41, Waynesburg 27: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart held Waynesburg to one field goal in the first half and went on to a 41-27 in a Class 3A consolation round game played at Keystone Oaks.
The win clinches a berth in the PIAA tournament for OLSH (18-7).
Waynesburg (20-5) will play another consolation round game Tuesday against Mohawk, at a site and time to be determined, with the winner moving on to the state playoffs.
The Raiders trailed 20-6 at halftime before making a surge in the third quarter and pulling to within 22-15. OLSH, however, scored the final five points of the quarter for a 27-15 lead entering the fourth.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston 24: Third-seeded Serra Catholic was a 50-24 winner over Chartiers-Houston in a consolation round game of the Class 2A Playoffs.
Serra (18-3) clinched a PIAA playoff berth. Chartiers-Houston (16-9) will play Brentwood in another consolation game Tuesday. The site and time of the game has yet to be determined.
No game details were available by press time.
