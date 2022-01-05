Jacob Mason scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as Waynesburg rallied to edge visiting Chartiers-Houston 43-39 in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Waynesburg (4-6) suffered through a miserable shooting first half when it scored only 10 points and trailed by 11 at halftime. The Raiders, however, used a 17-12 scoring edge in the third quarter to close to within 33-27, then held Chartiers-Houston (2-7) to just six points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Chase Henkins scored 14 points for Waynesburg.
Jonathan O’Reilly led C-H with 10 points. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Bucs with none of the setbacks coming by more than six points.
Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41: Christopher Barrish and Drake Long combined for 46 points as Carmichaels defeated visiting West Greene 72-41 in a non-section game.
Barrish poured in a game-high 26 points and Long tallied 20 as Carmichaels improved its record to 5-2 and ran its winning streak to three games.
The Mikes, who also received double-digit scoring from Michael Stewart (10 points), led 39-25 at halftime and then pulled away by outscoring West Greene (2-8) by a 22-5 margin in the third quarter.
West Greene was led in scoring by freshman Lane Allison, who had 15 points.
Geibel Catholic 81, Avella 46: Geibel Catholic scored 62 first-half points and cruised to an 81-46 win over visiting Avella in Class A Section 2.
The Gators (2-0, 5-3) led 35-16 after one quarter and 62-22 at halftime.
Jadis Kennedy led four Gators in twin figures with 20 points.
Brandon Samol led Avella with 17 points and Westley Burchianti added 10.
Girls results
Charleroi 49, Ringgold 35: McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 18 points and led Charleroi back from a halftime deficit to defeat host Ringgold 49-35 in a non-section game.
Charleroi (5-4) had led 10-3 after one quarter before being outscored 16-5 in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 19-15. Charleroi, however, had a huge third quarter, outscoring the Rams (4-3) by a 16-4 margin to regain the lead at 31-23.
The Cougars sealed the win with an 18-point fourth quarter.
The win snapped a three-game slide by Charleroi and ended Ringgold’s four-game winning streak.
Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35: Viva Kreis scored a career-high 25 points, Tessa Rodriguez had 10 assists and eight rebounds and Belle Vernon had no trouble defeating Uniontown 69-35 in a non-section game.
The Leopards (7-2) led 35-17 at halftime and then scored 23 points in the third quarter to pull out to a commanding lead.
Presleigh Colditz tossed in 17 points for Belle Vernon and Jenna Dawson hit twin figures with 11.
Ava Hair’s 11 points led Uniontown (4-4).