It had been a long time since West Greene defeated California in boys basketball.
Veteran Pioneers coach Jim Romanus said it had not happened during his current tenure at the school.
That all changed Tuesday night.
Junior guard Ian VanDyne scored 16 points, Casey Miller had a double-double and West Greene pulled out a 44-42 win over California in a non-section game on the Trojans’ home court.
West Greene’s record improves to 1-2 while California slips to 1-2.
West Greene led 20-16 at halftime. California gained the lead briefly in the third quarter but West Greene battled back and took a 32-29 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Pioneers made just enough free throws down the stretch to protect the lead, though California was able to toss up a desperation three-point attempt from near midcourt that missed as time expired.
Miller finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Kaden Shields chipped in with 10 points for the Pioneers.
California’s Corey Frick scored a game-high 20 points. Hunter Assad followed with 13.
Western Beaver 84, Avella 54: Levi Grey scored 39 points to power Western Beaver to an 84-54 victory over Avella in a non-section game.
Lonnie Kraft and Chantz Cottril each scored Western Beaver.
Brandon Samol led Avellla with 18 points. KJ Rush added 13 and Wesley Burchianti tossed in 11.
Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg 60:
Michael Stewart and Tyler Richmond each scored 16 points and Carmichaels held off host Waynesburg 63-60 in a foul-filled non-section game.
The win moves Carmichaels’ record to 2-1 and the Mikes used a big third quarter to gain the upper hand on Waynesburg, which slipped to 0-3. The score was tied 37-37 at halftime but Carmichaels outscored Waynesburg by a 17-7 margin in the pivotal third quarter as Richmond scored eight of his points in the period.
Missed free throws in the fourth quarter by Carmichaels – the Mikes were 5-for-12 in the fourth quarter and 24-for-38 in the game – allowed Waynesburg to pull to within two points in the closing seconds. After a Carmichaels free throw made it a three-point game, Waynesburg missed a desperation three-pointer from midcourt as time expired.
Chris Barrish scored 14 points for the Mikes and Drake Long had 12.
Chase Henkins paced Waynesburg with 19 points. Jacob Mason had 15 points and Dawson Fowler 12.
There were 63 free throws attempted in the game, 47 fouls called and three players fouled out.
Fort Cherry 53, Moon 44: Owen Norman surpassed 20 points for the third straight game, this one helping Fort Cherry dumping Moon, 53-44, in a non-section game.
Norman scored 21 and has games of 25 and 23 so far this season. Dylan Rogers tossed in 15 points for the Rangers (3-0), who rallies from a 25-17 deficit at halftime to outscore Moon (1-2) 36-19 over the last two quarters.
Mike Santicola led Moon with 15 points.
Canon-McMillan 83, Latrobe 62: Gavin Miller led three players in double figures as Canon-McMillan scorched Latrobe, 83-62, in a non-section game.
The 83 points were the most since C-M scored 85 against Dunbar on a Florida trip. The Big Macs would break 80 points three times that season.
Jake Samosky contributed 14 points to the Big Macs (2-1) and Aiden Berger scored 11.
Ryan Sickenberger led Latrobe with 23 points.
Norwin 54, Peters Township 48: Adam Bilinski scored 22 points to help Norwin stop Peters Township, 54-48, in a non-section game.
Mike Fleming scored 15 points and Ryan Edwards had 10.
Gavin Cote led Peters Township with 17 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47: Jefferson-Morgan had four players score in double figures and the Rockets pulled away in the second half for a 74-47 victory over visiting Beth-Center.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) led 14-12 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime before outscoring Beth-Center 14-4 in the pivotal third quarter. Another 10-point edge for J-M in the fourth quarter provided the final margin.
Troy Wright led J-M’s balanced attack, scoring 16 points. Tahjere Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Joshua Wise each had 12 points.
Ruben Miller scored a game-high 19 points for Beth-Center (1-2).
Girls results
Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg 31: Dominique Mortimer scored nine of her 10 points in the second half when Chartiers-Houston landed a 36-31 victory over Waynesburg in a non-section game.
The Bucs (3-0) trailed 16-12 at halftime but outscored the Raiders (2-1) 24-15 in the second half. Kaydan Buckingham also scored 10 points for C-H.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with 14 points.
Avella 46, Bentworth 27:Avella rode a big scoring game by Katie Dryer to a 46-27 victory over host Bentworth in a non-section game.
Dryer scored 23 points as the Eagles improved their record to 2-1. Avella had to come from behind as Bentworth took a 17-16 lead into halftime. The Eagles took control of the game by outscoring Bentworth (1-2) by a 17-7 margin in the pivotal third quarter for a 33-24 lead.
Laura Vittone, with nine points, was the leading scorer for the Bearcats.
Trinity 85, Washington 12: The girls basketball version of the city rivalry game wasn’t close as Trinity rolled to an 85-12 victory over host Washington.
The Hillers (3-0) led 29-2 after one quarter and stretched the gap to 55-5 at halftime and 73-6 after three quarters.
Four Trinity players scored in double figures with three of them, Kristina Bozek, Maddie Roberts and Alyssa Clutter, scoring 14 points. Eden Williamson was right behind with 13 points.
Marena Malone’s five points was tops for Wash High (0-2).
Burgettstown 38, Brentwood 19: Kaitlyn Nease had a double-double to help Burgettstown to a 38-19 victory over Brentwood in a non-section game.
Nease had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Burgettstown (3-0), which led 22-10 at halftime. Jill Frazier scored a game-high 15 points.
Maura Daly led Brentwood (2-1) with seven points.
South Fayette 42, Thomas Jefferson 40: Maddie Webber hit a layup at the buzzer for South Fayette to breaka 40-40 tie with Thomas Jefferson in a non-section game.
Webber finished with 12 points and Ava Leroux contributed 15 points.