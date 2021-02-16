Devin Whitlock came close to a triple-double and Belle Vernon ran its winning streak to 10 games with a 78-45 thumping of visiting Yough in a Class 4A Section 3 boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Whitlock, a junior guard, scored a game-high 33 points and also had nine rebounds and seven steals as the Leopards remained undefeated in section play at 8-0. Whitlock’s point total included four three-point field goals.
Belle Vernon (10-1 overall) helped the Leopards forge leads of 23-6 after one quarter, 34-16 at halftime and 61-27 after three quarters.
Daniel Gordon also had a big game for the winners as he tallied 13 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Quinton Martin followed with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Yough (2-6, 3-9) was led in scoring by Christian Park’s 16 points. Terek Crosby had 13.
Ringgold 59, Connellsville 47: Nicholas Peccon scored 20 points and Ringgold ended a three-game slide with its first Class 5A Section 1 win, 59-47, over visiting Connellsville.
The Rams (1-5, 3-7) trailed 8-6 after one quarter but outscored the Falcons 38-19 over the next two quarters.
Peccon scored 12 of 20 in the third quarter, and Demetrius Butler snuffed out any chance of a comeback by Connellsville by tossing in 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Cameron Halushka finished with 11 points for the Rams.
Josh Marietta led Connellsville (0-5, 0-5) with 15 points.
Chartiers-Houston 61, Fort Cherry 53: Ahlijah Vaden scored 23 points and Chartiers-Houston went on the road and picked up its best win of the season, defeating Fort Cherry 61-53 in Class 2A Section 2.
Lucas Myers added 16 points and Austin Arnold had 14 for the Bucs (3-7, 5-11), who had a good start, building a 31-23 halftime lead.
Henry Karn led Fort Cherry (5-5, 9-6) with 18 points, Dylan Rogers scored 11 and Maddox Truschell had 10.
Chartiers Valley 83, Trinity 67: Carter Mastovich scored 23 points as Chartiers Valley pulled away down the stretch and moved into a tie for first place in Class 5A Section 2 with an 83-67 victory over Trinity at Hiller Hall.
The Colts (8-1, 16-1), who share first place with New Castle, have won nine in a row. Against Trinity (3-6, 7-7), Chartiers Valley led 37-26 at halftime. The Hillers were still within striking distance, down a dozen with four minutes remaining before the Colts pulled away.
Trinity made more field goals than CV (25-24) but the Colts had a huge edge at the free-throw line, making 25 of 30 attempts compared to the Hillers’ 5-for-7.
Carter Mastovich led CV with 23 points. Brayden Reynolds had 17, which was 10 below his season average. Socrates Boulis also scored 17 points and Garrett Alauzen had 15.
Trinity’s Michael Dunn poured in a game-high 32 points, which included seven three-pointers, to pace Trinity. Dunn also grabbed 15 rebounds. Nelson Grayson followed with 12 points and Connor Roberts had 11.
Frazier 58, Charleroi 46: Owen newcomer poured in 26 points, including six three-point field goals, and Frazier ran its winning streak to seven games with a 58-46 win over host Charleroi in a non-section contest.
Frazier (13-3) had to come from behind to win as the Commodores trailed 25-21 at halftime.
Gavin Pheyes led Charleroi (7-5) with 13 points as the Cougars put four players in double figures. Will Wagner had 11 points, and Ben Shields and Zach Usher each scored 10.
Geibel Catholic 61, Mapletown 26: Zach Allamon had 14 points, Kaiden Grady had 12 and Geibel Catholic defeated visiting Mapletown 61-26 in Class A Section 2.
Girls results
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14: West Greene just keeps on rolling against Class A opponents.
The Pioneers rolled to their 13 consecutive victory, defeating host Jefferson-Morgan 55-14 in a Section 2 game that clinched a fifth straight league title for West Greene.
The Pioneers improved to 8-0 in the section and 13-2 overall. West Greene has not lost to a Class A opponent.
Against J-M (2-7, 2-10), West Greene put 10 players into the scoring column and only one, Brooke Barner, finished in double figures. Barner tallied a game-high 11 points.
West Greene led 27-2 after one quarter and 39-6 at halftime.
Savanah Clark’s nine points were tops for the Rockets.
Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 48: For the second time in a little more than a week Waynesburg and McGuffey played a close, down-to-the-wire game.
And for the second time, Waynesburg came away with a hard-fought victory.
The Raiders used a 24-point performance by Clara Paige Miller and a big second quarter to slip past the Highlanders 52-48 in a Class 3A Section 2 game in Greene County.
Waynesburg (8-1, 10-4) kept on the heels of South Park in the section standings. The Raiders were outscored in two of the four quarters by McGuffey (4-4, 4-6). After falling behind 11-6 after one quarter, Waynesburg erupted for a 22-9 scoring edge in the second period and led 28-20 at halftime. McGuffey closed to within 37-35 after three quarters but a 15-13 edge in the final eight minutes gave Waynesburg the win.
The Raiders beat McGuffey by three points in Claysville last week.
Miller’s big game included five of Waynesburg’s seven three-point field goals. Kaley Rohanna had 12 points, Nina Sarra 10 and Josie Horne had 11 rebounds.
McGuffey’s Keira Nicolella tossed in 19 points, including four three-pointers.
California 60, Frazier 37: California showed no signs of rustiness despite playing its first game in 12 days as the Trojans routed visiting Frazier 60-37 in Class 2A Section 2.
The Trojans (3-0, 5-2) started quickly, leading 18-9 after one quarter and 33-14 at halftime.
Jordyn Cruse led the Trojans with 16 points. She was followed by Kendelle Weston with 15 points and Makayla Boda with 10.
Twins sisters Kaelyn and Kendall Shaporka led Frazier with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Charleroi 59, Brownsville 28: Charleroi used two big quarters and a 24-point performance by McKenna DeUnger to overwhelm Brownsville 59-28 in Class 3A Section 2.
Charleroi started fast in each half, outscoring Brownsville 20-11 in the first period and 23-7 in the third quarter.
Leena Henderson had 14 points for the Cougars and Morgan Snyder scored 10.
Emma Seto had 12 points for winless Brownsville.
In other games: Class 5A Section 3 leader Trinity improved to 13-1 with a 96-19 pasting of Uniontown. Mercedes Majors scored 12 points and Monessen won at Mapletown 33-21 in Class A Section 2. No game details were available at press time.