The 39-game section winning streak for the West Greene girls basketball team was in serious danger of ending midway through the third quarter.
That is when the Pioneers awoke.
Outscoring upset-minded Monessen 33-12 in the final 12 minutes, West Greene kept its winning streak intact and remained unbeaten in Class A Section 2 with a 53-37 win over the Greyhounds Thursday night.
Monessen (4-3, 10-5) led 25-20 with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter. In the final 2:43 of the third, the Pioneers went on a 14-2 run to take the lead for good.
Jersey Wise and Elizabeth Brudnock led the second-half rally for West Greene (7-0, 14-0). Wise scored a game-high 15 points and Brudnock finished with 12.
Qitarah Hardison recorded her ninth consecutive double-double performance for the Greyhounds with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kendelle Weston added 10 points.
The biggest struggle for Monessen came at the free-throw line, going just 5-for-27.
Bishop Canevin 65, Burgettstown 33: Diajha Allen and Alyssa Pollice sparked a 32-point second quarter by combining for five three-pointers as Bishop Canevin took firm control of Class 2A Section 3 with a 65-33 win over second-place Burgettstown.
A win for Burgettstown (5-2, 10-5) would have tied the Blue Devils and Crusaders for first place in the section standings. The win for Bishop Canevin (7-0, 10-4) keeps it undefeated in section play and gives it a two-game lead.
Allen scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter. Pollice finished with 22 points, including a trio of threes in the second to give the Crusaders a commanding 41-19 halftime lead.
Jill Frazier scored nine points to lead Burgettstown.
Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 40: A pair of free throws from Clara Paige Miller with less than one minute left were the difference as Waynesburg edged Charleroi, 42-40, in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
The made foul shots from Miller gave Waynesburg (1-7, 6-9) its first section victory of the season and also snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raiders.
Charleroi (5-3, 9-6) trailed by three points, 29-26, entering the fourth quarter. The loss snaps the Cougars’ three-game winning streak.
Bella Skobel led Charleroi with 18 points.
Trinity 73, West Allegheny 12: Outscoring West Allegheny 23-0 in the first quarter, Trinity cruised past its Class 5A Section 1 foe 73-12.
The Hillers maintained their sizable lead throughout, including having a 36-6 advantage at halftime.
Riley DeRubbo scored a game-high 22 points for Trinity (7-1, 11-2), which has won three straight games. Ashley Durig added 15 points and seven assists. Abby Wayman made all four three-pointers she took for 12 points.
Olivia Ginocchi, Kayla Howard and Emily Nolan each had four points for West Allegheny (0-8, 0-14).
Brownsville 42, Washington 23: Aniya Tarpley and Emma Seto combined for 29 points to lead Brownsville over slow-starting Washington, 42-23, in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
Tarpley scored 15 points and Seto added 14 as Brownsville (4-4, 9-4) jumped out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Falcons held an 18-12 lead at halftime, which was extended by outscoring the Prexies 15-7 in the third quarter.
It’s the third straight loss for Washington (2-5, 4-10).
Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 21: Limiting Canon-McMillan to three points in each of the first two quarters, Upper St. Clair ran away from the Big Macs early for a 54-21 win in Class 6A Section 2.
The stout defense for Upper St. Clair (6-3, 8-4) allowed it to forge ahead to a 22-6 halftime lead behind the scoring of Katelyn Robbins and Casey Bakayza. Robbins led all scorers with 15 points. Bakayza added 10.
The lone quarter Canon-McMillan (0-8, 1-13) reached double digits was when it scored 11 points in the third.
Stellanie Loutsion scored 10 points for the Big Macs.
Belle Vernon 32, Ringgold 27: After surrendering the lead in the third quarter, Belle Vernon clawed back in the fourth to defeat Ringgold, 32-27, in a Class 4A Section 3 defensive battle.
The Leopards, who trailed 24-22 entering the fourth, outscored Ringgold (2-6, 7-9) 10-3 in the final eight minutes for the victory.
Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader each scored six points for Belle Vernon (5-3, 9-4).
Martina Costa led the Rams with eight points.
California 62, Mapletown 18: California defeated Mapletown 62-18 to move to 4-3 in Section 2-A and even its overall record at 7-7.
California had two players in double figures: Makayla Boda with 15 and Charlee Petrucci with 10.
Mapletown (1-6, 1-12) was led by Krista Wilson, who had 9.
Avella 73, Geibel 35: Brianna Jenkins tossed in a game-high 22 points as Avella easily defeated Mapletown, 73-35, in a Section 2-A game.
Bess Lengauer chipped in 10 points for the host Eagles (6-0, 10-3), who led 42-12 at halftime.
Gayle Dokal led the Gators (1-5, 1-9) with 13 points.
South Park 63, McGuffey 46: South Park broke away from McGuffey in the second half to come away with a 63-46 victory over McGuffey in Section 2 of Class 3A in Claysville.
The game was tied, 32-32, at halftime but South Park (6-2, 8-6) outscored McGuffey (3-5, 7-7) by 31-14 over the final two quarters.
Nora Ozimek led South Park with 20 points. Danielle DePesso poured in 19 points and Maddie Graham scored 13 points.
Abby Donnelly and Keira Nicolella each scored 17 points for McGuffey.
Chartiers-Houston 38, Frazier 31: Zamierah Edwards scored six of her 14 points in the second half to seal a 38-31victory by Chartiers-Houston over Frazier in a Section 3-AA game in Perryopolis.
The Bucs (5-2, 9-6) led 24-18 at halftime and outscored Frazier (3-4, 5-10) by 14-13 over the final two quarters.
Sierra Twigg paced Frazier with 10 points.
Fort Cherry 54, Bentworth 22: A balanced scoring attack propelled Fort Cherry to a 54-22 victory over Bentworth in a Section 3-AA game.
Jaida Bish scored 9 points and Molly Schaal and Kayla Salvini each tossed in 8 points for the Rangers (3-4, 5-9).
Caroline Rice keyed Bentworth (0-7, 3-11) with 13 points.
Seton LaSalle 58, Beth-Center 45: Four players combined for 52 points to pace Seton LaSalle to a 58-45 win over Beth-Center in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
Sarah Merlina forged the path for Seton LaSalle (8-0, 11-3) with 17 points. Chloe Lestition added 15 points and Emma Walsh and Vanessa Hudson each finished with 10 points.
Beth-Center (2-5, 6-6) was paced by Olivia Greco’s 15 points. Maddy Hunyady contributed 14 points and Anna Sloan 10.
South Fayette 52, Montour 29: Clare Relihan scored a game-high 21 points to help South Fayette to a 52-29 win over Montour in a Section 1 game in Class 5A.
Olivia Lyselk tossed in 11 points for Montour.