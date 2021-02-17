Good things came in threes for the Trinity High School girls basketball team Wednesday night.
The Hillers made an amazing 18 three-point field goals in a 94-23 rout of Laurel Highlands in a Class 5A Section 3 game at Hiller Hall.
Trinity (9-0, 14-1) ran its winning streak to 10 games.
The Hillers led 30-3 after one quarter and 58-11 at halftime.
Trinity had six players score in double figures led by Courtney Dahlquist, who tossed in 19 points that included five three-point baskets.
Alyssa Clutter followed with 14 points, Anny Wayman tossed in 12 on four three-pointers, Emily Venick scored 11 and Kaylin Venick and Eden Williamson each had 10.
Essence Davis scored 15 points for LH (2-9, 3-13).
Burgettstown 49, Lincoln Park 43:Jill Frazier scored 19 points and made five three-point baskets, powering Burgettstown to a 49-43 home-court victory over Lincoln Park in a non-section game.
Burgettstown (11-2), which has clinched the Class 2A Section 3 title, picked up a quality non-section win that could go a long way in helping the Blue Devils’ seeding in the playoffs. Lincoln Park (12-7) is a Class 5A opponent that recently defeated South Park, which is in first place in its Class 3A section.
Burgettstown won the game with a second-half comeback. Lincoln Park led 28-21 at halftime but the Blue Devils held a 16-8 edge in the third quarter to take a 37-36 advantage. Burgettstown held a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth to win their fifth consecutive game.
Jill Frazier scored 19 points and made five three-point field goals for Burgettstown. Geena DeMario had a big game with eight points and 18 rebounds on her 18th birthday.
Fort Cherry 56, New Brighton 27: Annika Rinehart poured in a season-high 21 points and Fort Cherry rolled over host New Brighton 56-27 in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (8-6) took control in the first half, forging leads of 12-6 after one quarter and 26-14 at halftime.
Raney Staub had 10 points for the Rangers. New Brighton (1-12) was led in scoring by Anala Landis’ 14 points.
Baldwin 63, Canon-McMillan 28: Host Baldwin held canon-McMillan to 12 points in the second half and pulled away for a 63-28 victory in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
It was the first section win of the year for Baldwin (1-2, 5-6). The Highlanders led 33-16 at halftime. Morgan Altivilla and Kayla Radomsky each scored 13 points for Baldwin.
Canon-McMillan fell to 1-8 in section and 1-10 overall.
Trinity 96, Uniontown 19: The first-place Hillers rolled over host Uniontown in a Class 5A Section 3 game Tuesday night.
Courtney Dahlquist had 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Trinity (8-0, 13-1), Kaylin Venick scored 18 points, Alyssa Clutter added 12 and Emily Venick had 10.
Summer Hawk led the Raiders (1-9, 3-12) with seven points.
Boys results
Charleroi 67, Brentwood 44: Will Wagner poured in a game-high 28 points and Charleroi made 12 three-point field goals as the Cougars stunned Brentwood 67-44 in a key Class 3A Section 4 game on the Cougars’ home court.
The win drops Brentwood 6-2, 8-4) a full game behind section leader Washington (7-1, 8-4). Charleroi (6-3, 8-5) closed to within a half-game of Brentwood.
Charleroi led 18-13 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans by a 21-6 margin. Jake Caruso scored 11 of his 13 points in the pivotal third quarter and Wagner tossed in 10.
Wagner and Caruso each made three of the Cougars’ three-point field goals.
Ringgold 65, West Mifflin 49: Demetrius Butler was a one-person wrecking crew, pouring in a game-high 42 points and leading Ringgold’s second-half comeback as the Rams beat host West Mifflin 65-49 in a Class 5A Section 1 game.
Butler scored 25 of his points in the second half, helping Ringgold (2-5, 4-7) erase a 31-24 halftime deficit. The Rams grabbed a 40-36 lead after three quarters and Butler scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. He made 13 of 17 free throws in the game.
Mekhi Scott paced West Mifflin (0-4, 3-6) with 24 points.
McGuffey 48, Waynesburg 37: McGuffey came out hot from three-point range, then won the game at the free-throw line, defeating visiting Waynesburg 48-37 in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
McGuffey (6-4, 8-5) made three baskets from three-point range in the opening quarter, when the Highlanders built a 17-6 lead. The Highlanders then made 11 free throws in the second half to stay in front.
Ethan Janovich led a balanced McGuffey attack with 13 points. Brock Wallace followed with 12 points, Christian Cipoletti had 11 and Nate Witowsky contributed seven points and nine rebounds.
Chase Henkins again led Waynesburg (1-8, 2-13) in scoring with 12 points. Jacob Mason had 10.
California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54: Jefferson-Morgan erased what was once a 14-point deficit and pulled even in the fourth quarter but the final surge and victory went to host California, 57-54, in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
California (3-1, 3-2) led 17-3 after the first quarter but taj Jacobs, who scored a game-high 26 points, rallied Jefferson-Morgan and the Rockets eventually tied the score with about three minutes remaining.
The Trojans, however, with a balanced scoring attack, were able to hold off the comeback by the Rockets (3-7, 5-9).
Kwondre Porter and Corey Frick each scored 12 points to pace Cal. nate O’Savage finished with 11.
Avella 69, Mapletown 53: Gabe Lis scored a game-high 26 points and Avella pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Mapletown 69-53 in a Class A Section 2 contest.
Avella (5-4, 6-9) avenged an earlier loss to the Maples and for three quarters this one was close. Mapletown led 27-21 at halftime and Avella grabbed a 36-33 lead that the Eagles took into the fourth quarter. Avella then erupted for 33 points over the final eight minutes.
Brandon Samol had 16 points, Tanner Terensky 14 and Donovan Avolio scored 10 give the Eagles four players in double figures.
Max Vanata led Mapletown (3-5, 4-6) with 15 points. Landan Stevenson and Cohen Stout each had 10.