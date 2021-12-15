Landan Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and Mapletown hung on for a 55-52 win over Bentworth in a non-section game Wednesday night on the Maples’ home court.
Max Vanata contributed 11 points for the Maples, who led 51-42 after three quarters but had to fight off Bentworth, which outscored Mapletown (1-2) 16-4 in the final quarter.
Landan Urcho led Bentworth (0-2) with 21 points and Ayden Bachter chipped in 10.
In other games: Ringgold suffered its first loss of the season, 54-37, at home against Elizabeth Forward.
Girls results
Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20: Raney Staub scored 16 points, Dana Sinatra had a double-double and Fort Cherry evened its record by defeating visiting Carmichaels 49-20 in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (2-2) took control of the game early, building a 24-2 lead after eight minutes. Carmichaels (2-2) closed to within 26-10 at halftime, but the Rangers pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Mikes by a 17-4 margin.
Sinatra finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels with 13 points.
West Greene 64, Pendleton County 31: Anna Durbin led three West Greene players in double figures with 16 points and the Pioneers won their opening home game, 64-31, over Pendleton County (W.Va.).
Durbin was followed in the scoring column by Brooke Barner, who had 15 points and Katie Lampe had 11. Lampe made three shots from three-point range, as did teammate Lexi Six, who finished with nine points.
The Pioneers (2-1) had a strong start to the game, leading 17-4 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime.
Ariana Young of Pendleton County (2-3) matched Durbin for game-scoring honors with 16 points, which included four three-point baskets.
Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6: Charleroi had no trouble with Jefferson-Morgan as the Cougars rolled to a 59-6 victory in non-section play.
McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi in scoring with 12 points as the Cougars improved their record to 2-1. Jefferson-Morgan is 0-4.