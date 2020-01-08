Monessen needed every bit of its early lead as the Greyhounds held off Frazier, 40-37, in a non-section girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Leading 17-5 after the first quarter and 26-10 at halftime, Monessen (8-3) watched its lead slip away in the fourth quarter. Upset-minded Frazier (3-9) cut the lead to one point but the Greyhounds’ Kendelle Weston made free throws in the waning seconds to secure the victory.
Weston scored 12 points. Qitarah Hardison led Monessen with 16 points.
Sierra Twigg scored 15 points for the Commodores.
Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 27: Caroline Rice couldn’t be stopped as Bentworth ended a three-game losing skid with a 53-27 win over Geibel Catholic in a non-section game.
Bentworth (3-8) had lost three straight and had not exceeded 30 points in any of those games.
Rice did that by herself Wednesday. She finished with a game-high 32 points as the Bearcats matched a single-game high of 53 points. Grace Skerbetz added eight points.
Gayle Pokol and Maia Stevenson both reached double figures for Geibel (1-7) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Waynesburg 45, Carmichaels 32: Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 19 points as Waynesburg pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Carmichaels, 45-32 in a non-section game.
Waynesburg (5-6) led 24-20 at halftime and then outscored the Mikes 15-4 in the third quarter to take a commanding 15-point lead.
Nine players found the score sheet for the Raiders, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Carmichaels (2-10) was paced by Sophia Zalar’s 10 points.
Boys result
Jefferson-Morgan 70, Bentworth 49: Tahj Jacobs sparked a 24-point third quarter as Jefferson-Morgan cruised past Bentworth, 70-49, in a non-section game.
Jacobs scored a game-high 31 points, making four three-pointers on the night and scoring 14 in the third quarter to extend the a five-point halftime lead to 19, 51-32, after three.
Tyler Kniha helped Jefferson-Morgan (3-9) snap a three-game losing streak and balance the offense with 18 points.
Bentworth (0-11) paced by Shawn Dziak’s 20 points.