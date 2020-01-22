Easton McDaniel did a little of everything Wednesday in helping Beth-Center to a 65-49 victory over visiting Mapletown in a non-section boys basketball game.
McDaniel scored a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. His play helped the Bulldogs (6-10) snap an eight-game losing streak.
Andrew Bower also played a part in the win by scoring 17 points and Cameron Palmer had 13.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 13 points. Ryan Tuttle and Lance Stevenson also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Mapletown remains winless on the season at 0-15.
Western Beaver 88, Avella 56: Levi and Noah Gary combined for 43 points, powering Western Beaver to an 88-56 victory over host Avella in a non-section contest.
Will Ernest also hit double figures for Western Beaver (7-9) with 13 points. The Golden Beavers led 43-26 at halftime.
Gabe Lis fired in 21 points to lead Avella’s offense and Dominic Spataro had 11. The Eagles are 4-13.
In other games: Washington was a 59-43 winner over visiting Monessen in a non-section boys game. No game details were made available.