Peters Township had too much Brendan McCullough for Canon-McMillan on Tuesday night.
McCullough poured in a game-high 24 points and Peters Township’s boys basketball team won its third straight, defeating the Big Macs, 70-54, in a non-section game played on the C-M court.
PT (4-1) outscored the Big Macs in each of the first three quarters. The Indians led 19-12 after one quarter, 41-28 at halftime and 58-39 after three.
Jack Dunbar scored 11 points for the Indians.
Evan Morris had a team-high 11 points for Canon-McMillan (0-4).
Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49: Drew Collins scored a career-best 32 points to help Trinity dispose of Keystone Oaks, 78-49, in a non-section game on Eagles’ home court.
The win put the Hillers at 3-1 while KO fell to 2-3.
Tim Hodges scored 12 points and Dante DeRubbo added 11 for the Hillers, who led 43-24 at halftime.
Collin Harris led Keystone Oaks with 19 points.
South Allegheny 53, Washington 46: Bryce Epps scored a game-high 25 points and South Allegheny stayed undefeated with a hard-fought 53-46 win over host Washington in non-section play.
The Wash High attack was inconsistent from quarter to quarter, which ultimately proved costly for the Prexies, who slipped to 2-2 on the season.
South Allegheny (4-0) led 11-5 after one quarter before Wash High bounced back and grabbed a 22-18 halftime lead. The Gladiators regained the lead at 33-28 after three quarters by holding the Prexies to six points in the period.
Davoun Fuse had a team-leading 12 points for Wash High and Braiden Wise was close behind with 11.
Jeston Beatty scored 13 points for SA.
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37: Troy Wright scored 22 points and Jefferson-Morgan pulled away in the second half for a 49-37 home-court win over Beth-Center in non-section action.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak, led 20-16 at halftime and then outscored the Bulldogs 17-11 in the third quarter to move out to a double-digit advantage.
Houston Guesman followed Wright in the scoring column for the Rockets by tossing in 10 points.
Brady Tharp led Beth-Center (1-4) with 20 points.
Mapletown 58, Frazier 51: Landan Stevenson led three Mapletown players in double figures with 28 points and the Maples erased a double-digit halftime deficit for a 58-51 win over visiting Frazier.
It was the first win of the season for Mapletown (1-3). Frazier slipped to 1-4.
Frazier led 28-18 at halftime but Mapletown stormed back to outscore the Commodores 17-5 in the third quarter for a two-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
Braden McIntire made some long-range three-pointers to fuel the Mapletown comeback and finished with 12 points. Roger Gradeck added 10.
Frazier’s Keyshaun Thompson matched Stevenson with 28 points. Brennen Stewart had 14.
Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38: Carlynton moved above the .500 mark by defeating host Burgettstown 70-38 in a non-section game.
Carlynton (3-2) held Burgettstown to only 13 points in the second half after building a 40-25 halftime edge.
Jayden McClure led the Cougars with 17 points, Chase Jones had 14 and Simon Schriver 12.
All but four of Burgettstown’s points were scored by Caleb Russell or Andrew Bredel. Russell had a team-high 18 points and Bradel chipped in with 16.
Burgettstown is 0-2. The Blue Devils committed 33 turnovers.
Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42: Bishop Canevin’s Shea Champine poured in 41 points, almost equally the Belle Vernon team output, as the Crusaders rolled to an 81-42 victory over the shorthanded Leopards.
Bishop Canevin (3-0) scored 30 first-quarter points and held a commanding 51-22 lead at halftime.
Champine made seven three-point field goals in the game.
Belle Vernon, which is awaiting the return of several players from the Leopards’ state championship football team, dropped to 1-4 on the season. Zion Moore led Belle Vernon with 21 points. Trevor Kovatch had 13.
South Side Beaver 74, Bentworth 65: South Side Beaver knocked Bentworth from the unbeaten ranks with a 74-65 non-section win on the Bearcats’ home court.
South Side improved its record to 2-2. Bentworth lost for the first time after beginning the year with four consecutive victories.
No game details were available at press time.
Girls results
Trinity 61, Montour 33: A 22-11 breakout in the second quarter paced Trinity to a 61-33 victory over host Montour in the Class 5A Section 4 opener for both teams.
Maddie Roberts had a double-double to pace Trinity (1-0, 3-1) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kristina Bozek chiped in 11 points and Ed Williamson added 10.
Jordyn Wolfe scored 16 points for Montour (0-1, 1-4).
North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48: Olivia Waters scored 24 points, powering North Hills to a 57-48 win over Canon-McMillan in non-section play.
Canon-McMillan (1-4) got off to a slow start, scoring only seven points in the first quarter. Kelsey Wandera, who scored a team-high 19 points, tried to shoot the Big Macs back into the game as she finished the night with five three-point field goals.
North Hills (4-1), however, was able to extend its winning streak to four games. The Indians led 32-26 at halftime and 44-37 after three quarters.
Nadia Davis scored 11 points for the Big Macs. Taty Bermudez had 13 for North Hills.
Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37: Jefferson-Morgan dug too deep of a hole for itself in the first half and lost at Frazier 46-37 in non-section play.
Frazier (2-2), which received a game-high 18 points from Delaney Warnick, led 26-12 at halftime. Jefferson-Morgan (0-4) outscored the Commodores in the second half.
Kayla Larkin led J-M in scoring with 14 points.
St. Joseph 64, Avella 23: Julie Spinelli led three players in double figures as St. Joseph won at Avella 64-23 in non-section play.
St. Joseph (3-2), which has alternated wins and losses this season, shut out Avella (2-2) in the first quarter and was in control the rest of the way.
Gia Richter scored 14 points and Emma Swercheska had 13 for St. Joseph.
Avella was led in scoring by Syd Snyder and Kaitlyn Bruce, each tossing in six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.