The Mapletown boys basketball team got a late start to the season and has played only two games.
The Maples are 2-0. With two one-point wins.
After rallying to beat Propel Montour in the opener on Monday, Mapletown had to hold off a fourth-quarter charge by host Bentworth before beating the Bearcats, 51-50, Wednesday night in a non-section contest.
The score was tied 22-22 at halftime and Mapletown jumped out to a 42-32 lead after three quarters. The Maples led by nine points with three minutes remaining when the Bearcats started their comeback that fell one point short.
Much of the game was a scoring battle between Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson and Bentworth’s Landon Urcho as each player scored 26 points and made three shots from three-point range.
Bentworth’s record slipped to 1-5.
Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18: Monessen snapped a four-game losing streak by rolling over visiting Propel Andrew Street, 51-18, in a non-section play.
The Greyhounds led by only 11-7 after one quarter but held a 35-9 scoring edge over the next two quarters.
Monessen’s Kody Kuhns was the only player in the game to score in double figures as he tallied 16 points. The Greyhounds improved their record to 5-5.
Propel Andrew Street (0-7) received seven points from Micah Payne.
South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48: Kaden Ring scored 22 points and made six three-point field goals as South Fayette defeated Canon-McMillan 59-48 in a non-section game.
South Fayette improved its record to 3-1. Canon-McMillan is 0-5.
Gavin Miller scored 14 points for C-M and Malachi Meredith had 13.
Girls results
Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28: Belle Vernon prepared for a showdown for the section lead tonight with Southmoreland by routing Uniontown 65-28 in a non-section game.
The Leopards (5-2) scored 30 first-quarter points and rolled to a 47-15 halftime advantage.
Belle Vernon got everybody into the scoring act as Kaci Bitonti led a balanced attack with 14 points. Taylor Rodriguez followed with 10 points, seven assists and seven steals.
Summer Hawk scored eight points for winless Uniontown (0-5).
Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26: Canon-McMillan played well enough on defense to win but the Big Macs didn’t generate enough on offense and lost at Albert Gallatin 40-26 in a non-section game.
Albert Gallatin (6-3) led 15-4 after the first quarter and stayed ahead the rest of the way. The Colonials received 14 points from Bryn Bezjak and 13 from Courtlyn Turner.
Stellanie Loutsion paced C-M (1-3) with 13 points. The Big Macs trailed 32-18 after three quarters and were held to two points in the fourth quarter.