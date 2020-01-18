Lucas Garber scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Waynesburg rode a big first half to a 61-49 win over visiting Charleroi in non-section boys basketball action Saturday.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Charleroi (11-5).
The Raiders (7-8) led 18-14 after one quarter, widened the gap to 36-25 at halftime and stayed in control the rest of the way. Garber scored 14 of his points in the first half.
Chris Kingscored only six points but had a game-high 16 rebounds for Waynesburg.
Zach Usher and Joey Caruso paced the Cougars (11-5) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
South Fayette 60, Blackhawk 49: Kade St. Ledger scored 15 points and surging South Fayette defeated visiting Blackhawk 60-49 in a non-section game.
The win is the fourth in a row for South Fayette (9-5).
Blackhawk (6-7), which had its four-game winning streak end, led 15-10 after one quarter before South Fayette took control of the game by outscoring the Cougars 21-4 in the second quarter and 20-9 in the third period.
Andrew Franklin scored 10 points for South Fayette. David Kolodziej and Ryan Heckathorn each had 10 points for Blackhawk.
Carmichaels 75, Avella 40: Christopher Barrish couldn’t miss, especially in the second quarter.
Barrish scored a game-high 26 points, and made five of his six three-point field goals during Carmichaels’ 34-point outburst in the second quarter, as the Mikes defeated visiting Avella 75-40 in a non-section game.
Carmichaels led 18-5 after one quarter and then increased the gap to 52-9 at halftime.
Al Cree scored 17 points for the Mikes (7-8), who ended a two-game slide.
Gabe Lis scored 13 points and Donovan Avolio 11 for Avella (4-12).
Girls results
Carlynton 55, Canon-McMillan 33: Jada Lee led three Carlynton players in double figures with 14 points and the Cougars defeated Canon-McMillan 55-33 in the Pittsburgh Classic held at Ambridge High School.
Naima Turner had 12 points and Haley Williams 10 for Carlynton (8-7), which led 41-8 at halftime.
Kelsey Wandera paced Canon-McMillan (1-14) with 11 points.