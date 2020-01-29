Chris Barrish scored 20 points, Drake Long had 19 and Carmichaels rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat West Greene 51-49 in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday night on the Pioneers’ home court.
West Greene (6-10) led 24-19 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters. The Pioneers, however, hurt themselves by missing seven free throws in the pivotal fourth quarter as Carmichaels held a 22-12 scoring edge.
Barrish made two late free throws to give Carmichaels (8-11) the lead. The Mikes snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ben Jackson led West Greene in scoring with 14 points, Wes Whipkey followed with 12 and Greg Staggers tossed in 10.
Girls results
Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 33: Ashleigh Connor scored 23 points and Mt. Lebanon moved into sole possession of first place in Class 6A Section 2 with a 71-33 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan.
Mt. Lebanon (11-1, 16-3) moved a half-game ahead of Bethel Park in the battle for first place in the section. The Blue Devils dominated against Canon-McMillan 90-12, 1-18), building a 41-13 halftime lead.
Bridget Bruni scored 13 points and Morgan Palmer had 10 for Lebo.
Canon-McMillan was led in scoring by Tori Wesolowski’s 12 points.
Greensburg Salem 40, Monessen 35: Greensburg Salem built a five-point at the end of the first quarter and maintained an advantage the rest of the way to defeat Monessen 40-35 in a non-section game.
Abby Mankins scored a game-high 16 points for Greensburg Salem (7-11) and Carissa Caldwell had 11.
Monessen (12-6) was led in scoring by sophomore Kendelle Weston, who had 13 points.
In other games Washington was a 47-37 winner over Beth-Center in a Class 3A Section 2 girls game. No game dtails were reported by press time.