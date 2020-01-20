A 24-6 run in the third quarter not only sealed a victory over Carmichaels but gave Chartiers-Houston’s girls basketball team a special milestone to celebrate Monday night.
Three players, led by Zahmierah Edwards’ 17 points, scored in double figures as Chartiers-Houston downed Carmichaels, 53-27, in a Section 3-AA game to give head coach Laura Montecalvo her 100th career victory, in front of the home crowd.
Montecalvo has a 100-50 record since being hired at Chartiers-Houston in 2014.
Dominique Mortimer scored 14 points and Zalayah Edwards added 12 for the Bucs (6-2, 10-6), who led 28-15 at halftime.
Sophie Zalar of Carmichaels (1-6, 4-12) scored a game-high 20 points, 10 in each half.
Trinity 69, South Fayette 41: A strong second-half effort powered Trinity to a 69-41 victory over South Fayette in a Section 1 game in Class 5A.
Courtney Dahlquist scored a game-high 17 points for Trinity (8-1, 12-2), which outscored South Fayette, 44-25, over the final two quarters. Riley DeRubbo tossed in 14 points and Alyssa Clutter and Ashley Durig each scored 11 points. Eden Williamson pulled down eight rebounds.
Mia Webber paced the Lions (3-6, 7-10) with 9 points.
South Park 72, Washington 38: Three players hit double figures to help South Park roll past Washington, 72-38, in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
Maddie Graham scored a game-high 21 points for South Park (7-2, 9-6). Taylor Glowa contributed 17 points and Danielle Deprospo had 14 points.
Cass Lewis tossed in 16 points for the Prexies (2-6, 4-11).
Beth-Center 40, Waynesburg 37: Olivia Greco hit 3 of 4 free throws with 30 seconds to play to give Beth-Center a 40-37 victory over Waynesburg in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
The game was tied 12-12 after one quarter but Beth-Center (3-5, 7-6) took the lead for good in the second quarter. Waynesburg got to within two points but no closer.
Greco also had 7 steals.
Clara Paige Miller scored 12 points for Waynesburg (1-8, 6-10) and Jules Fowler chipped in with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39: Autumn Gustovich scored a game-high 16 points, including a tiebreaking three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Jefferson-Morgan edged host Mapletown 40-39 in a Section 2-A game.
The score was tied 20-20 at halftime and Mapletown (1-7, 1-13), which had only five available players, lost Morgan Williamson to an ankle injury in the third quarter. The Maples played shorthanded for the remainder of the quarter but outscored Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 2-11) by a 10-3 margin and took a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Williamson, who scored 10 points in the game, returned to the court in the fourth quarter to make it a 5-on-5 again, but J-M rallied and tied the score at 37-37 before Gustovich’s game-winning three-pointer.
Mapletown’s Krista Wilson, who scored a team-high 13 points, made two free throws with 10 seconds left to make it a one-point game but neither team scored again.
Savanna Clark had 12 points for the Rockets and Abby Ankrom scored 10.
Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38: Bella Skobel scored a game-high 24 points and Charleroi went a long way toward locking up a playoff berth with a 51-38 road victory over McGuffey in Class 3A Section 2.
The win moves Charleroi to 6-3 in the section and 10-6 overall. The Cougars are three games ahead of fifth-place McGuffey (3-6, 7-8).
Charleroi won with a good second half. After the first half ended tied 22-22, the Cougars held a 9-6 scoring edge in the third quarter and then doubled up the Highlanders 20-10 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Sobel made 14 of 16 free throws and the Cougars were 21 of 27 at the line. Kaitlin Wagner scored 10 points for Charleroi.
McGuffey’s leading scorer was Abby Donnelly with 18 points.
Monessen 72, Geibel Catholic 21: Monessen got back on the winning track with a 72-21 thumping of host Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A.
Sydney Caterino led the Greyhounds (5-3, 11-5) with 16 points and Qitarah Hardison had her 10th consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kendelle Weston was in doduble figures with 10 points.
Morgan Sandzimier’s eight points paced Geibel Catholic (1-6, 1-10).
Connellsville 48, Peters Township 41: Connellsville dealt a blow to the playoff hopes of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Peters Township by defeating the Indians, 48-41, in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
Peters Township drops to 3-7 in the section and 5-11 overall. The Indians have dropped three in a row. Connellsville is 2-7 in section, 6-10 overall and have a two-game winning streak.
Baileigh Bishop, with 16 points, and Heather Ansell, with 14, led Connellsville. The Falcons trailed 11-4 after one quarter but bounced back to take a 2-19 halftime lead.
PT had three players with nine points each.
Frazier 30, Fort Cherry 26: Frazier built an early 9-point lead before fighting off a comeback by host Fort Cherry to edge the Rangers 30-26 in a Class 2A Section 3 game between teams battling for the league’s final playoff berth.
In a game marked by cold shooting, Frazier (4-4, 6-10) led 12-3 after one quarter. Fort Cherry (3-5, 5-10) battled back and cut the Commodores lead to 14-13 at halftime. The third quarter proved to be FC’s undoing as Frazier held a 7-3 scoring edge.
Kaelyn Shaporka scored nine points to lead Frazier, which has won three of its last four.
Fort Cherry was led in scoring by Annika Rinehart’s eight points.
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38: Baldwin continued its playoff push with a 67-38 win over host Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
The win moves Baldwin to 6-3 in the section and 11-5 overall. The Highlanders were led in scoring by Kayla Radomsky’s 16 points.
Stellanie Loutsion paced Canon-McMillan (0-9, 1-15) with 12 points and Ellionna Kotar scored 11.
Eden Christian 65, Avella 59: Taylor Haring scored 25 points and Eden Christian made enough free throws down the stretch to edge host Avella 65-59 in a non-section game.
Eden Christian (7-7) led 34-26 at halftime but Avella (10-4) had a good third quarter to take a 41-40 lead in the final period.
Eden Christian regained the lead and stayed in front by making seven of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Halee Fleishman scored 15 points, and Caeley Scherer and Natalee Merrick each had 10 points for Eden Christian.
Avella received 15 points. Brianna Jenkins scored 12 points and Amy Horr tossed in 11.
West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34: West Mifflin battled back from an early eight-point deficit to defeat host Belle Vernon 38-34 in a key Class 3A Section 4 game that was dominated by defense.
The Titans (5-4, 7-8) are battling Belle Vernon (5-4, 9-5) and Elizabeth Forward for playoff berths and West Mifflin now owns a season sweep of the Leopards.
Belle Vernon led 16-8 after one quarter but West Mifflin mounted a comeback and closed to within 20-15 at halftime and took a 27-25 lead after three quarters.
Shelby Genes led West Mifflin scoring with 12 points. Belle Vernon received 10 from Rachel Wobrak and nine from Taylor Rodriguez.
In other games: Elizabeth Forward was a 51-42 winner over the Ringgold girls in Class 4A Section 3. Bishop Canevin defeated visiting Bentworth 82-14 in Class 2A Section 3.
Boys results
Uniontown 65, Washington 45: Uniontown is one of the top teams in Class 4A and the red Raiders showed as much in a 65-45 victory over Washington on the Prexies’ home court.
Uniontown (12-1), which has won six in a row, forged leads of 18-9 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime before the Prexies held a scoring edge in the second half.
Uniontown put four players in double figures led by Isaih Melvin’s 19 points. Billy DeShields followed with 16 points, Keondre DeShields had 14 and Jahmere Richardson scored 10.
Washington (9-5) has lost two in a row. The Prexies were led in scoring by Brandon Patterson, who netted 18 points. Marlon Norris had 12 points.