A potential game-tying layup in the waning seconds wouldn’t fall as tournament host Burgettstown had its late rally fall short in a 54-52 loss to Weir (W.Va.) Saturday in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic.
Tied 27-27 at halftime, Burgettstown (5-6) trailed most of the second half, including by seven with less than two minutes left. Nathan Klodowski then made a three-pointer and Dylan Poirier made a layup to trim Weir’s lead to 51-49. The deficit was narrowed to one point after Weir missed free throws and Jackson LaRocka made a three-pointer with 14 seconds left, making it 53-52.
Anthony Cross made one of two free throws for Weir to give it a two-point lead with 13.1 seconds before the final possession by the Blue Devils.
The loss ends a four-game winning streak for Burgettstown. Cole Shergi scored 16 points. Klodowski added 12 and Poirier scored 11.
Weir was led by Elijah Gillette’s game-high 18 points.
Fort Cherry 78, Avella 51: Fort Cherry scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters and cruised to a 78-51 victory over Avella in the Mahoney Classic.
Brendan Anderson led Fort Cherry (3-8) in scoring with 18 points while Henry Karn and Noah Babirad were close behind with 17 and 16, respectively. The Rangers led 45-20 at halftime.
Avella (4-7) also had three players in double figures led by Justin Dryer’s 13 points. Gabe Lis scored 11 points and Tyler Cerciello had 10.
Girls results
McGuffey 47, Chartiers-Houston 29: Abby Donnelly and Kiera Nicolella combined for 35 points as McGuffey started fast and defeated Chartiers-Houston, 47-29, in the Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown.
Donnelly scored a game-high 21 points and Nicolella added 14 for McGuffey (4-6), which jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter to win for the third time in four games.
Chartiers-Houston (6-4) was limited to eight points in the first half and trailed 25-8 at halftime.
Dominique Mortimer was the lone player in double figures for the Bucs, finishing with 11 points.
Weir (W.Va) 47, Burgettstown 31: Burgettstown struggled from the field and free-throw line in a 47-31 loss to Weir (W.Va.) in the Mahoney Classic.
Burgettstown (7-4) went just 4-for-21 from the foul line, playing for behind the entirety after surrendering the first 12 points of the game to trail by double digits.
Avery Havelka and Geena DeMario each scored eight points to lead the Blue Devils.
Weir’s Sophia Mikula led all scorers with 12 points. Bella Aperfine and Leah Maley also reached double digits for Weir, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
OLSH 62, Washington 24:
Washington never got it offense going and lost to Our lady of the Scared heart, 62-24, in the Mahoney Classic.
Washington (3-6) scored only seven points in the first half and trailed by 21 at the break.
Kaleigh Constantino led OLSH (7-2) with 14 points.
Avella 56, Fort Cherry 20: Brianna Jenkins and Colleen Kinney each scored 15 points, powering Avella to a 56-20 victory over Fort Cherry in the Mahoney Classic.
Avella (6-2) won its third straight. The Eagles led 17-9 at halftime and 34-20 after three quarters before outscoring FC (3-7) by a 22-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Annika Rinehart and Dana Sinatra each had five points for the Rangers.