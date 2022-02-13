Washington and Monessen entered Saturday as the two hottest boys basketball teams in the O-R’s coverage area.
Only the Greyhounds remain on a winning streak.
Monessen won for the 14th consecutive time as the Greyhounds defeated visiting Washington 53-47 in a non-section game, ending the Prexies’ 15-game winning streak.
After the first quarter ended tied at 13-13, Monessen led at the remaining quarter stops. The Greyhounds were up 27-24 at halftime and 40-37 after three quarters.
Lorenzo Gardner was the only player to score in double figures for Monessen (17-4) as he tossed in a game-high 15 points.
Tayshwn Levy and Davoun Fuse each finished with 10 points for Washington (15-2), which lost for the first time since the season opener at Belle Vernon Dec. 13.
Girls results
Fort Cherry 54, Monessen 51: Fort Cherry returned to Monessen Saturday to play the final 2:07 of a non-section game that was stopped Jan. 26 because of a power failure. It was a worthwhile trip for the Rangers who came away with a 64-51 win.
Fort Cherry (15-6), which has won six in a row, led by three points when play was resumed and maintained the margin.
Raney Staub finished with a game-high 26 points for the Rangers and Kaylee Weinbrenner tallied 10.
Mercedes Majors had 21 points for Monessen and Hailey Johnson scored 15.
Monessen 57, Washington 17: Monessen came away with a win and a loss Saturday. In addition to the setback against Fort Cherry, the Greyhounds defeated visiting Washington 57-17 in a non-section contest.
Mercedes Majors led three players in double figures for Monessen (16-5) with 12 points. Zalendria Hardison had 11 and Kinsey Wilson 10.
Cayleigh Brown scored seven points for Wash High (1-19).
California 65, Avella 54: Kendelle Weston and Samantha Smichnick combined for 39 points, sending California to a 65-54 road win over Avella in a non-section game Saturday.
California (13-9) won with a good first half, forging a lead of 35-20 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Avella (10-11) by a 20-6 margin in the pivotal second quarter.
Weston had a game-high 20 points and Smichnick was right behind her with 19 points.
Katue Dryer again led Avella with 17 points and Ava Frank had 10.