Mapletown had to wait a long time to play its boys basketball season opener. The Maples then waited until the fourth quarter to make their push to grab a victory.
Landan Stevenson scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Mapletown rallied for a 55-54 win over visiting Propel Montour in a Class A Section 2 game Monday night.
Mapletown (1-0, 1-0) was supposed to open the season Saturday against Turkeyfoot but that game was canceled. The Maples then fell behind Propel Montour (0-2, 0-3) 29-25 at halftime and 45-34 after three quarters before mounting a big comeback. Mapletown held a 21-9 scoring edge over the final eight minutes. Stevenson made six free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Maples in front and a late Propel basket made it a one-point final.
Propel played only six players and had balanced scoring. Chiyeh Green led with 13 points, Matthew Carswell and Jamal Newton each had 12 and Darrell White scored 11.
Cohen Stout had 10 rebounds for Mapletown.
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg 52: Colt Fowler and Taj Jacobs combined for 39 points to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 56-52 victory over Waynesburg in a non-section game.
Fowler scored 21 and Jacobs 18 for the Rockets (2-5), who led 34-26 at halftime.
Chase Henkins scored 21 for Waynesburg (2-4).
South Side Beaver 64, Fort Cherry 58: Aidan Roch scored 17 points, Aden Almashy had 16 and South Side Beaver overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and rallied for a 64-58 win at Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (5-3), which was playing without high-scoring Dylan Rogers, led 31-24 at halftime and quickly pushed the gap to double figures in the second half. The Rangers led 42-33 after three quarters and SSB (4-4) erupted for 31 points in the fourth quarter.
Roch made three key three-point shots in the final quarter and Almashy scored eight of his points down the stretch.
Owen Norman led FC with 16 points. Henry Karn had 14 points and Maddox Truschel 13.
Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39: Josh Williams scored 14 points, Josh Williams had 12 and Northgate picked up a road win in Class 2A Section 2, defeating host Chartiers-Houston 44-39.
Northgate (1-3, 2-28) has won two in a row.
Chartiers-Houston (1-3, 1-7) had trouble scoring as the Bucs were held to eight points in each of the first three quarters but managed to stay within striking distance until late in the game.
Ahlijah Vaden led the Bucs in scoring with 15 points.
Aquinas Academy 86, Avella 74: Aquinas Academy scored 50 points in the second half to outdo Avella, 86-74, in a non section game Saturday.
Vinni Cugini led all scorers with 35 points for Aquinas, which trailed by six at halftime. John Bence added 21 points and Theo Austin scored 10 points.
Gabe Lis led Avella with 24 points. Donovan Avolio contributed 15 points and Tanner Terenski and Brandon Samol each scored 13 points.
Upper St. Clair 76, South Fayette 45: David Pantellis scored 22 points to power Upper St. Clair to a 76-45 rout of South Fayette in a non-section game Saturday.
Terry Gensler poured 11 points and Landon Rauch scored 10 points for USC.
Kaden Ring scored 14 points and Logan Yater scored 13 points.
Beth-Center 63, Monessen 50: Easton McDaniel led four players in double figures as Beth-Center downed Monessen 63-50 in a non-section game Saturday.
Cam Palmer had 17 points, and Reuben Miller and Daijon Devers each scored 10 points for Beth-Center. Chase Mrlack Led Monessen with 14 points.
Charleroi 82, Waynesburg 58: Will Wagner and Jake Ceruso combined fir 43 points to help Charleroi rout Waynesburg 82-58 in a Section 4-AAA game Saturday.
Wagner led the way with 23 points and Ceruso added 20 points for the Cougars, who outscored Waynesburg50-31 over the middle two periods.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 26 points for Waynesburg. Dawson Fowler added 10 points.
In other games
Burgettstown picked up a road win Monday, defeating host Freedom 51-43 in a non-section contest.
Girls results
Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14: Five girls scored in double figures as Trinity routed Laurel Highlands, 85-14, in a Section 3 game in Class 5A.
Kaylin Venick led the way with 17 points for Trinity (3-0, 8-1). Courtney Dahlquist added 15 points and Abby Wayman had a career-best 12 points on four three-pointers.
Alyssa Clutter scored 12 points, Emily Venick chipped in with 10 and Ashley Durig had eight steals.
Essence Davis led LH (0-5, 1-7) with seven points.
Washington 72, Bentworth 16: Washington had too much Cass Lewis for the game and too many points in the second quarter for Bentworth as the Little Prexies rolled to a 72-16 victory in Class 3A Section 2.
Washington evened its section record at 1-1 and overall mark moved to 2-3.
The Little Prexies led 16-4 after one quarter, then erupted for 28 points in the second quarter, breaking out to a 44-12 halftime lead.
Lewis finished with 23 points to lead Washington. Amber Sallee had seven points for Bentworth (0-5, 1-7).
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6: Chartiers-Houston raced a 21-0 lead before the first quarter ended and the Bucs cruised to 50-6 thumping of visiting Northgate in Class 2A Section 3.
The Bucs evened their overall record at 3-3 and moved to 2-3 in the section. C-H has won three in a row.
Dominique Mortimer led the Bucs in scoring with 11 points and Gabby Pomfret hit double figures with 10.
Northgate is 0-4 in section and 0-5 overall.
South Fayette 69, Seton LaSalle 18: Sparked by a 30-point quarter, South Fayette remained undefeated with a 69-18 thumping of Seton LaSalle in a non-section game.
South Fayette (5-0) led 17-4 before scoring 30 points in the second quarter to forge a 47-7 halftime lead.
Jessica Stabile led South Fayette in scoring with 11 points and Rachel Black followed with 10.
The game was Seton LaSalle’s season opener.
Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45: Peters Township’s girls basketball team is beginning to put things together.
The Indians won their third consecutive game, defeating host Oakland Catholic in a non-section game.
Journey Thompson and Avanna Sayles each had a double-double for PT (3-4). Thompson led the scoring column with 17 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Sayles tossed in 13 points, had a team-high 13 rebounds and made two clutch three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.
The Indians trailed 23-22 at halftime but pushed out to a 36-33 lead after three quarters.
Oakland Catholic (4-3) received 13 points from Helena Hill.
Greensburg CC 47, Monessen 19: Monessen’s scoring touch disappeared and the Greyhounds lost to host Greensburg Central Catholic 47-19 in a non-section game.
Monessen (4-2) was held to only two points in the first quarter and trailed 18-9 at halftime.
Laura Kondras led GCC (1-1) in scoring with 10 points. Sydney Caterino’s eight points were tops for Monessen.
California 47, Charleroi 33: MaKayla Boda poured in a game-high 18 points and California remained undefeated with a 48-33 victory over visiting Charleroi in a non-section game.
The Trojans (2-0) took control of the game in the firts half, building a 23-10 halftiem lead. Jordyn Cruse scored 10 points for the Trojans.
Charleroi (2-5) was led in scoring by Riley Jones’ 13 points.
Waynesburg 68, Charleroi 54: Kaley Rohanna and Clara Paige Miller combined for 38 points as Waynesburg downed Charleroi, 68-54 in a Section 2-AAA game Saturday.
Rohanna led the way with 23 points and Miller contributed 15 points for the Raiders. Brenna Benke chipped in with 12 points.
McKenna Delmar scored 23 points for Charleroi. Riley Jones tossed in 12 points, Bella Carrotta had 10 points.
Serra Catholic 61, Fort Cherry 41: A 12-3 run in the second quarter helped propell Serra Catholic, 61-41, over Fort Cherry in a non section game Saturday.
Nicole Pawlowski scored 17 points and Chloe Cordash and Chloe Honick each scored 11 points.
Annika Rinehart led Fort Cherry with 16 points.
In other games
Connellsville was a 37-13 winner over Ringgold in a Class 5A Section 3 game Monday night.