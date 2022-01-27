Peters Township’s girls basketball team struck one for balanced scoring and good free-throw shooting Thursday night.
The Indians put four players in double figures and made 13 of 14 free throws during a 31-point fourth quarter as they defeated visiting Bethel Park 61-52 in Class 6A Section 2.
Bethel Park’s Emma Dziezgowski scored 21 of her game-high 29 points in the first half when BP (5-3, 7-8) led 25-16. PT closed to within 33-30 after three quarters.
Journey Thompson led PT (6-3, 10-8) in scoring with 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She had nine points in the fourth-quarter comeback.
Avana Sayles followed with 16 points, Gemma Walker had 14 and Natalie Wetzel 11.
Burgettstown 52, Sto-Rox 36: Jillian Frazier scored all of her 14 points in the first half, sparking Burgettstown to a 52-36 win at Sto-Rox in Class 2A Section 3 and maintaining the Blue Devils’ perfect record in league play.
Burgettstown moves to 5-0 in the section and 13-1 overall. Sto-Rox is 4-2, 6-7. Both of the section losses for the Vikings have come against Burgettstown.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and increased the gap to 39-22 at halftime.
Eden Rush helped keep Burgettstown in front by tossing in 13 points and Madeline Newark scored 11.
Alicia Young led Sto-Rox in scoring with 16 points and Alana Eberhardt had 14.
Southmoreland 61, Belle Vernon 51: In a showdown at the top of Class 4A Section 3, Southmoreland pulled away in the fourth quarter to trip Belle Vernon 61-51. It was the Scotties’ 41st consecutive home-court victory and avenged an earlier loss to the Leopards.
Southmoreland (7-1, 13-2) led 28-26 at halftime and 38-37 after three quarters. The Scotties held a 23-14 scoring advantage in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Olivia Cernuto led three players in double figures for Southmoreland, scoring a game-high 21 points.
Belle Vernon (7-2, 13-4) was led by Viva Kreis, who had 19 points and made a career-high five three-point baskets. The Leopards were 9-for-17 from three-point range.
Farrah Reader had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Leps and Tessa Rodriguez had 10 assists.
Trinity 37, Thomas Jefferson 33: Trinity found itself in a rare close game in Clas 5A Section 3 before pulling out a 37-33 road win over host Thomas Jefferson.
The Hillers (8-0, 13-1) won their eighth straight but this one took a little more work. Trinity led 14-7 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime. TJ (5-3, 8-9) closed to within 27-22 after three quarters but the Hillers did just enough offensively in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
Alyssa Clutter was the lone Trinity player to score in double figures. She had 10 points.
Graci Fairman led the Jaguars with a game-high 17 points.
Trinity has clinched a playoff berth.
Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 34: Waynesburg avoided a letdown after its big win over South Park by holding visiting Charleroi to just six points in the first half and defeating the Cougars 42-34 in Class 3A Section 2.
Waynesburg (8-1, 12-3), which shares the section lead with South Park, was locked in a 4-4 tie after one quarter before racing out to a 15-6 lead at halftime. The Raiders’ lead grew to 34-21 after three quarters.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg with 13 points and Nina Sarra was right behind with 12.
McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones did almost all the scoring for Charleroi (3-4, 9-8) as each tallied 16 points.
Mapletown 64, Avella 48: Mapletown moved into a tie for third place in Class A Section 2 by defeating Avella, the team it was chasing, 64-48, on the Maples’ home court.
Both teams are 3-3 in the section and 8-7 overall. Avella had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Mapletown used a good first half to take a 19-13 lead after one quarter and 38-20 advantage into halftime. Avella closed to within 47-37 after three quarters but Mapletown outscored the Eagles 17-11 over the final eight minutes.
Mapletown’s Taylor Dusenberry filled up the stat sheet by scoring 25 points to go with 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Krista Wilson had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Isabella Garnek also had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sydney Byrne tossed in 11 points.
Katie Dryer had another big game for Avella, scoring a game-high 26 points. Hanna Brownlee also was in double figures with 10.
West Greene 63, Geibel Catholic 15: West Greene had no trouble staying unbeaten in Class A Section 2 play as the Pioneers rolled to a 63-15 thumping of visiting Geibel.
The Pioneers (6-0, 14-3) raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and kicked it into cruise control the rest of the way, scoring 13 points in each of the remaining quarters.
Lexi Six led West Greene by scoring a career-high 17 points. Anna Durbin followed with 13 points that included three baskets from three-point range. Brooke Barner also had 13 points.
Geibel falls to 0-6, 2-13.
Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22: Mercedes Majors and Hailey Johnson combined for 35 points as Monessen defeated Jefferson-Morgan 78-22 in Class A Section 2.
Monessen (5-1, 12-4) stays one game behind section leader West Greene. The Greyhounds host West Greene Monday night.
Majors led Monessen in scoring with 18 points and Johnson had 17.
Savanah Clark paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-14) with 12 points.
McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39: Claire Redd scored 20 points to spark McGuffey to a 54-39 win over Bentworth in Class 3A Section 2.
The win boosts McGuffey’s playoffs chances as the Highlanders improved to 3-5 in section and 8-9 overall. McGuffey has won three of its last four.
Rainey Szygenda had 18 points for the Highlanders.
Laura Vittone and Makenzie Aloe each scored 10 points for Bentworth (2-6, 4-10).
California 62, Carmichaels 43: Kendelle Weston scored 24 points and California withstood a big game by Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar to beat the Mikes 62-43 in Class 2A Section 2.
Samantha Smichnick scored a career-high 16 points to boost the Trojans’ cause and Rakiyah Porter had 11. The Trojans are 4-2 in section and 9-7 overall.
Zalar scored a game-high 34 points for Carmichaels (1-4, 4-9).
South Park 72, Washington 19: South Park got back on the winning track with a 72-19 win over Washington in Class 3A Section 2.
Maddie Graham and Maya Wertlet each scored 16 points for the Eagles, who led 42-3 at halftime.
Cayleigh Brown had 10 points for the Prexies (0-9, 1-13).
Nazareth Prep 34, Calvary Chapel 27: Nazareth Prep built a 9-point halftime lead, fought off a Calvary Chapel comeback bid in the third quarter and came away with a 34-27 win.
Calvary Chapel’s Emma Shashura poured in 20 points in a losing cause. Calvary Chapel’s record dropped to 5-6.