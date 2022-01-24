Anna Durbin made a floater down the middle of the lane with three seconds to play to give West Greene a 65-64 victory over Fort Cherry in a nonsection girls basketball game Monday night on the Rangers’ home court.
Fort Cherrry (9-6) was unable to get a shot off after that basket.
Durbin finished with 23 points for West Greene (13-3), which trailed at halftime, 35-32. Fort Cherry stretched the lead to 50-43 after three quarters.
Brooke Barner scored 14 points and Kasey Meek 13 for the Pioneers.
Raney Staub tossed in 21 points for the Rangers. Dana Sinatra added 15 points and Ava Menzies contributed 11 for the Rangers.
Trinity 69, Laurel Highlands 26: Alyssa Clutter scored 28 points and Trinity rolled to another Class 5A Section 3 triumph, 69-26, over winless Laurel Highlands.
The Hillers (7-0, 12-1) could have stopped scoring after the first quarter because they had enough points to outscore the Mustangs. Trinity bolted to a 29-2 lead only eight minutes. The lead grew to 52-16 after three quarters.
Claudia Cappelli had one of her most productive games for the Hillers by scoring 18 points. Eden Williamson had 15.
Laurel Highlands is 0-8 in section and 0-17 overall. The Mustangs have lost 19 in a row.
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 46: Belle Vernon set up a showdown Thursday atop Class 4A Section 3 by defeating Yough, 58-46.
The win moves Belle Vernon to 7-1 in the section and 12-3 overall. The Leopards began the night among three teams in the section that had only one loss. The others are Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland. Belle Vernon plays at Southmoreland Thursday night.
Against Yough, Jenna Dawson scored 22 points that included five three-point field goals. Both totals are career-highs for Dawson.
Farrah Reader and Viva Kreis each added 11 points.
After the first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie, Belle Vernon had a big second period and moved out to a 29-18 halftime lead.
Laney Gerdich scored 18 points and Autumn Matthews had 14 for Yough (2-5, 4-11).
Mapletown 53, Turkeyfoot 34: Taylor Dusenberry scored 29 points and had six steals to lead Mapletown to a 53-34 victory over Turkeyfoot in a nonsection game.
Krista Wilson posted a double-double – 10 points and 13 rebounds – for the 8-6 Maples. Isabella Garnek grabbed 11 rebounds.
Payi Hostetler led Turkeyfoot with 10 points.
Bentworth 51, Washington 26: Laura Vitone and Makenzie Aloe combined for 33 points to help Bentworth run away from Washington, 51-26, in a Class 3A, Section 2 game.
Vitone led the way with 17 points and Aloe was one back at 16 for the Bearcats (2-5, 4-9), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Amber Sallee added 12 points.
Marena Malone and Amari Oakley each scored six points for the Prexies (0-8, 1-12).
Charleroi 63, California 44: McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 29 points to send Charleroi past California, 63-44, in a nonsection game.
Riley Jones chipped in with 17 points for the Cougars (3-3, 8-7), who used a 25-8 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Charleroi broke a three-game losing streak.
Kendelle Weston scored 11 points and Rikayah Porter added 10 for Cal (3-3, 8-6).
Peters Township 73, Hempfield 54: Journey Thompson scored 28 points and Peters Township outscored Hempfield to take a 73-54 victory in a Class 6A, Section 2 game.
Natalie Wetzel tossed in 15 points and Gemma Walker added 14 points for the Indians (5-3, 9-8).
Allie Hosani scored 24 points for the Spartans (1-6, 2-11).
Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33: Sophia Zalar poured in 26 points as Carmichaels defeated rival Jefferson-Morgan 49-33 in non-section play.
Carmichaels (4-8) has won two of its last three games.
Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-12) in scoring with 16 points.
Connellsville 53, Ringgold 24: Hillary Claycomb scored 20 points and Connellsville broke open a close game in the third quarter for a 52-24 victory over Ringgold in Class 5A Section 3.
Connellsville (3-5, 5-10) led by only 20-10 at halftime before outscoring Ringgold by an 18-4 clip in the pivotal third quarter.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (2-4, 5-10) in scoring with 10 points.
In other games: Brownsville held off visiting McGuffey 49-47 in Class 3A Section 2.
Boys results
Monessen 61, Propel Andrew Street 29: Four players reached double figures to help Monessen mash Propel Andrew Street, 61-29, in a nonsection game.
Monessen (11-4), which led 36-20 at halftime, has now won eight consecutive games and 11 of 12.
Leonaj Thomas led the way for Monessen with 16 points, Lorenzo Gardner chipped in 11, Kiante Robinson 10 and Kody Kuhns 10.
Ahmir Calhoun scored 14 points and Christian Terry 12 for Propel Andrew Street (2-11).
Waynesburg 68, West Greene 57: Three players scored in double figures to propel Waynesburg past West Greene, 68-57, in a nonsection game,
Hunter Pincavitch outscored everyone with 20 points for the Raiders (8-8) while Dawson Fowler scored 17 and Jacob Mason chipped in with 16.
After being shut out in the first quarter, Ian Van Dyme finsihed with 18 points for the Pioneers (4-14).
Beth-Center 55, Frazier 49: Rubin Miller and Colby Kuhns combined for 40 points to lead Beth-Center to a 55-49 victory over Frazier in a nonsection game.
Miller scored 23 points and Kuhns 17 for the Bulldogs (3-9). The two also combined for 22 of Beth-Center’s 25 first quarter points.
Keyshaun Thompson’s 15 points paced Frazier (0-14).
Plum 43, California 36, OT: Plum outscored visiting California 9-2 in overtime to beat the Trojans, 43-36.
Plum (5-10) ended a five-game losing streak by overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit. The Mustangs cut California’s lead to 33-27 after three quarters, then held the Trojans to only three points over the remainder of the game.
Austin Heredia paced Plum with 16 points and Cameron Miss had 12.
Hunter Assad scored eight points for California (4-11).
In other games: Canon-McMillan was a 56-50 winner at West Allegheny. No game details were reported.