Junior guard Anna Durbin scored 17 points, including her 1,000th career point, and West Greene clinched the Class A Section 2 girls basketball title Tuesday night with a 61-9 victory over Jefferson-Morgan.
Durbin entered the night seven points shy of 1,000 and she reached the mark in the first quarter, when West Greene (8-0, 16-3) outscored J-M 27-2. Durbin now has 1,010 points.
Brooke Barner added 14 points for the Pioneers, who led 41-7 at halftime.
Waynesburg 51, Washington 18: Clara Paige Miller scored 17 points and Waynesburg continued its quest for the Class 3A Section 2 title with a 51-18 victory at Washington.
The Raiders (10-1, 14-3) extended their winning streak to eight and overcame a slow start. Waynesburg led by only 8-1 after one quarter but pulled out to a 30-7 advantage at halftime.
Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna each tossed in 10 points for the Raiders.
Amari Oakley scored five points for Wash High (0-11, 1-17).
Burgettstown 48, Carlynton 22: Playoff-bound Burgettstown had little trouble ridding itself of Carlynton, 48-22, in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Jill Frazier led the Blue Devils (7-0, 15-2) with 13 points and had five asists. Kaitlyn Nease contributed 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Naomi Turner had nine points for Carlynton (1-7, 6-11), which was shut out, 14-0, in the second quarter.
Fort Cherry 39, Chartiers-Houston 27: Dana Sinatra scored 14 points to help Fort Cherry bounce Chartiers-Houston 39-27 in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Raney Staub checked in with 11 points for the Rangers (7-2, 13-6), who led 20-17 at halftime and ouscored Chartiers-Houston 11-3 in the third.
Mia Mitrik scored 16 points for Chartiers-Houston (3-5, 9-9).
Mt. Lebanon 68, Peters Township 54: Ashleigh Connor scored 30 points to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 68-54 victory over Peters Township in Class 6A Section 2.
The win kept Mt. Lebanon (11-0, 20-0) undefeated. Reagan Murdock added 16 points.
Peters Township (6-5, 10-10) had four players in double figures with Gemma Walker scoring 17 points, Avana Sayles 12, Journey Thompson 11 and Natalie Wetzel 11.
Calvary Chapel Christian 56, Neighborhood Academy 36: Calvary Chapel Christian closed with a 20-9 advantage in the fourth quarter for road victory Monday.
Emma Shashura scored a game-high 33 points for Calvary Chapel Christian. Hannah Cramer added 15.
Jocelyn Hargrove led Neighborhood Academy with 17 points.
Seton-La Salle 48, Beth-Center 13: Beth-Center trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and was unable to recover in a 48-13 loss to Seton LaSalle in a Class 2A Section 2 game Monday.
Callie Dorsey scored five points for Beth-Center (0-9, 2-16).
Mallory Daly led Seton-La Salle (7-1, 14-5) with a game-high 22 points. Ava Dursi had 16.
In other games: Seton LaSalle was a 54-22 winner at Carmichaels in Class 2A Section 2. Mapletown won at Propel Montour 67-43 in a non-section game. No game details were reported.
Boys results
Belle Vernon 74, South Park 24: Quinton Martin led four Belle Vernon players in double figures with 16 points and the Leopards clinched the outright Class 4A Section 3 title with a 74-24 win at South Park.
The win moves the Leopards to 11-0 in the section and 17-3 overall.
Danile Gordon scored 14 points, Alonzo Wade had 11 and Logan Cunningham 10 for Belle Vernon, which led 24-4 after one quarter and 44-12 at halftime.
Fort Cherry 75, Northgate 57: Fort Cherry set up a showdown for first place in Class 2A Section 2 tonight in McDonald against Carlynton by winning 75-57 at Northgate.
The Rangers improved to 7-1 in the section and 17-2 overall. FC has won eight straight.
Against Northgate (1-7, 10-10), Fort Cherry put four players in double figures led by Owen Norman’s game-high 25 points. Dylan Rogers added 22 points, and Maddox Truschel and Adam Wolfe each tallied 10.
Norman scored 16 of his points in the first half when Fort Cherry forged a 45-28 halftime advantage. Rogers helped keep the Rangers in front by making eight of nine free throws in the fourth quarter.
Truschel and Wolfe each had a double-double. Truschel pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds and Wolfe grabbed 11.
Josh Williams led Northgate with 23 points.
Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 29: Dawson Fowler poured in a game-high 26 points, Jacob Mason had a double-double and Waynesburg clinched a playoff berth by defeating visiting McGuffey 52-29 in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg improved to 5-6 in the section and 9-10 overall. The Raiders clinched a postseason berth when Brownsville defeated Charleroi, 58-50.
Fowler scored 14 of his points in the first half as Waynesburg forged a 26-19 halftime lead. McGuffey (3-8, 8-11), which has been eliminated from playoff contention, trailed by only 17-15 after one quarter but was held to just eight points over the next two periods.
Mason scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Jantzen Durbin led McGuffey in scoring with nine points, seven coming in the opening quarter.
West Allegheny 72, Trinity 50: Three players scored in double figures to power West Allegheny to a 72-50 victory over Trinity in a Class 5A Section 2 game.
Scott Bilobus lead the way with 19 points and Nodin Tracy and Joe Pestover each tossed in 16 points for West Allegheny (4-5, 9-10), which outscored the Hillers 44-29 in the second half.
Connor Roberts scored 15 points and Dante DeRubbo added 12 for Trinity (0-9, 4-15).
Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 46: Three players reached double figures to send Thomas Jefferson past Ringgold, 64-46, in Class 5A Section 1.
Evan Burger led the trio with 17 points, Sean Sullivan added 12, and Ryan Lawry 10 for TJ (4-5, 6-13).
Zion Moore led all scorers with 18 points. Nick Pecccon tossed in 16 points and Daryl Tolliver added 11 for the Rams (2-7, 6-15).
Geibel 67, West Greene 45: Four players scored in double figures to propel Geibel to a 67-45 victory over West Greene in Class A Section 2 game.
Jaydis Kennedy led the way for Geibel (6-1, 15-4). Kaiden Grady contributed 12 points, and Tre White and Trevell Clayton each scored 11 points.
Ian Van Dyne scored 12 points and Corey Wise chipped in with 10 for West Greene (4-5, 6-15).
Sto-Rox 66, Chartiers-Houston 36: Corey Simmons scored 23 points to pow Sto-Rox to a 66-36 victoy over Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A Section2.
Josh Jenkins came up with 14 points, Marcus Thomas 11 and Jaymar Pearson 10 for Sto-Rox (5-3, 10-6).
Avery Malek and Nate Gregory each scored seven points for the Bucs (3-5, 8-12).
Jefferson-Morgan 52, California 47: Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler combined for 37 points and Jefferson-Morgan rode some tough defense over the first three quarters to beat host California 52-47 in Class 3A Section 4.
J-M (6-3, 10-6) held California to two points in the second quarter and 21 over the first three quarters. The Rockets led 19-11 at halftime and 31-21 after three quarters.
The Rockets stayed in the lead because Jacobs tossed in 19 points and Fowler was close behind with 18.
Dom Martini’s 11 points led California (3-5, 5-13).
Bishop Canevin 71, Avella 44: Class A Section 2 leader Bishop Canevin remained undefeated in league play with a 71-44 victory over Avella.
Brandon Samol had a big game for Avella (1-8, 2-19), scoring a game-high 23 points.
In other games: Upper St. Clair was a 70-58 winner over visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2. Also in Class 6A Section 2, Baldwin won at Peters Township 71-59. Brentwood won 74-24 over Beth-Center in Class 3A Section 4.