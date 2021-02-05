Burgettstown’s girls basketball team clinched first place in Class 2A Section 3 with a 42-26 victory over Chartiers-Houston on Friday night.
It is the first girls basketball section title for the Blue Devils (8-0, 9-2) since 1998, and fifth in program history.
Kaitlyn Nease led the way with 12 points, Madeline Newark added 11 points and Avery Havelka contributed 10 points.
Zahmierah Edwards led the way for C-H (2-5, 5-5) with 10 points.
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27: Presleigh Colditz led a balanced Belle Vernon attack with 11 points, Grace Henderson had another double-double as the leopards won at Ligonier Valley 56-27, in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
Belle Vernon (4-2, 7-4) started fast, racing out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and never being threatened.
Henderson finished with 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Taylor Rodriguez had eight points and six steals.
Haley Boyd scored 11 points for Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-5).
West Greene 36, Mapletown 5: West Greene remained undefeated in Class A Section 2 play with a 36-5 win over Mapletown in a game that was called in the second quarter after an injury to a Pioneers player.
West Greene (5-0, 8-2) led 19-3 after one quarter. The game “was called after officials, visiting head coach and our athletic director mutually agreed the contest was over,” a West Greene assistant coach stated in an email.
Mapletown is 2-2 in section and 3-2 overall.
Boys results
Washington 71, Waynesburg 41: Tayshawn Levy scored 22 points as Washington remained tied for the Class 3A Section 4 lead by winning at Waynesburg, 71-41.
Washington (6-1, 7-3) began the night tied atop the standings with Brentwood, which won at Brownsville, 69-36.
The Little Prexies led Waynesburg by only 10-8 after one quarter. Levy, however, scored 18 of his points after the initial quarter, and when he got hot the Little Prexies expanded their lead to 33-16 at halftime and 51-33 at the end of three quarters.
Eight different Prexies cracked the scoring column. Brandon Patterson scored all 12 of his points after the first quarter and Tavierre Vereen had 10 points.
Trenton Zupper and Chase Henkins each tallied 11 points for Waynesburg (1-5, 2-10). The Raiders had more three-point baskets (7) than two-point field goals (6).
Avella 65, Propel Montour 56: Tanner Terensky led five Avella players in double figures with 19 points as the Eagles received contributions from everybody and defeated visiting Propel Montour 65-56 in Class A Section 2.
The Eagles (2-3, 2-8) stopped a seven-game slide and did it by playing with the lead almost the entire night. Avella led 14-12 after one quarter, 35-28 at halftime and 49-44 heading into the final eight minutes.
Donovan Avolio followed Terensky’s 19 in the scoring column by tossing in 13 points. Brandon Samol, Camden Georgetti and Gabe Lis each finished with 10.
Cortae Sidberry of Propel Montour (0-5, 0-7) matched Terensky for game scoring honors with 19 points. Tyler Traillon had 15.
Mapletown 58, West Greene 54: Mapletown built an 18-point lead in the third quarter before having to fight off a furious late rally to defeat host West Greene 58-54 in Class A Section 2.
The Maples (3-1, 4-1) led 11-8 after one quarter and opened the gap to 34-20 at halftime. The lead grew to 18 in the third quarter before West Greene (1-4, 1-6) closed to within 49-38 at the end of the period and then outscored Mapletown 16-9 in the final frame. The Pioneers got as close as three points in the fourth quarter.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 13 points including eight free throws. Dom Cumpston scored 12 points and Cohen Stout had 11.
Caleb Rice had a game-high 17 points for West Greene including five three-point baskets. Ian Van Dyne followed with 13 points and Chase Blake had 10.
Bethel Park 47, South Fayette 45: South Fayette was unable to overcome a four-point second quarter and lost to visiting Bethel Park 47-45 in a non-section game.
Dolan Waldo scored a game-high 20 points for Bethel Park (3-7), which led 23-16 at halftime. The Black Hawks have won two in a row.
Logan Yater was the leading scorer for South Fayette (4-4), which has dropped three of its last four. Landon Lutz added 11 points and Alex Hall had 10.
New Castle 70, Trinity 35: Michael Wells and Isaiah Boice combined for 36 points as New Castle defeated Trinity, 70-35, in a Section 2 game in Class 5A.
Wells scored 19 points and Boice had 17 points for the Red Hurricane (7-0, 12-0).
Michael Dunn powered Trinity (4-3, 6-5) with 13 points.
Burgettstown 57, Chartiers-Houston 55: Austin Nease sank two critical free throws with 6.2 seconds to play to assure a 57-55 victory by Burgettstown over Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Nease was one of three players from Burgettstown (3-5, 6-7) to score 13 points. Jackson LaRocka and Nathan Klodowski were the other two.
Lucas Myers scored a game-high 18 points for the Bucs (2-5, 4-9), who led 31-30 at haftime but got outscored 19-6 in the third quarter.
Austin Arnold contributed 17 points and Ahlijah Baden chipped in with 16.
Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43: Ringgold kept Woodland Hills winless with a 53-43 victory in a non-section game.
Demetrius Butler scored 25 points to lead the Rams (2-4). Nick Peccon added 20 points.
Okil Freeman led 0-6 Woodland Hills with 13 points. Orlando Johnson chipped in with 10 points.
Carlynton 62, Fort Cherry 51: A 27-12 run in the first quarter propelled Carlynton to a 62-51 victory over Fort Cherry in a Class 2A Section 2.
Jaiden McClure led Carlynton (5-1, 8-2) with 23 points. Austin Milliner chipped in 12 points and Khalil Kerr had 11 points.
Dylan Rogers powered Fort Cherry (4-3, 7-4) with 14 points. Henry Karn had 13 points and Lane Miller 11.
Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 54: Owen Newcomer poured in a game-high 34 points and Frazier rolled to an 82-54 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Class 2A Section 4.
Frazier improved to 5-1 in the section, which is tops in the standings. The Commodores (8-3 overall) led 35-24 at halftime and put the game away with a 47-point second half.
Luke Santo scored 15 points for Frazier and Colton Arison had 12.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-5, 5-7) was led by Tajhere Jacobs with 22 points. Colt Fowler tossed in 16.