The Burgettstown girls basketball team just keeps on winning.
The Blue Devils put three players in double figures and won their sixth straight, 54-32, over Charleroi in a non-section game Thursday night.
Burgettstown (12-2) started each half strong, building an eight-point lead after one quarter. It remained an eight-point game at halftime and the Blue Devils secured the win with a 17-6 scoring edge in the third quarter to open a 43-24 edge.
For the second night in a row, Jill Frazier led Burgettstown in scoring with 15 points. Kaitlyn Nease followed with 13 points and Avery Havelka had 10.
Charleroi (6-7) did not have a player score in double figures.
Fort Cherry 49, Monessen 33: Fort Cherry overcame a slow start and defeated visiting Monessen in a non-section game played in the afternoon.
The Rangers (9-6), who have won four of their last five, scored only three points in the first quarter but managed to toss in at least 15 in each of the last three periods.
Freshman guard Ava Menzies had her best game of the season, leading Fort Cherry in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Annika Rinehart had 11 for Fort Cherry, which rebounded to take an 18-12 lead at halftime.
Mercedes Majors had 13 points for Monessen (9-7), which has lost four of its last five.
Southmoreland 43, Belle Vernon 39: Belle Vernon threw a mighty scare into Class 4A Section 3 leader Southmoreland but the Scotties held off the Leopards’ late charge, 43-39.
Southmoreland (10-1, 13-2) led 27-16 at halftime before Belle Vernon mounted its comeback. The Leopards held Southmoreland to four points in the third quarter and closed to within three points after a three-point basket by Viva Kreis with 12 seconds remaining. That would be as close as the Leopards would get.
Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 22 points, Delayne Morvosh had 15 and the Scotties made 16 of 28 free throws.
Kreis led Belle Vernon (4-3, 7-6) with a career-high 20 points and Grace Henderson had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with seven points. The Leopards, however, hurt their upset bid by making only 11 of 23 free throws.
In other games: South Fayette was a 51-22 winner over West Allegheny in Class 5A Section 1. The win improved the Lions to 4-2 in the section and 10-4 overall.