Jill Frazier led three players in double figures as undefeated Burgettstown cruised past Northgate, 62-32, in a Section 3-AA game.
Frazier tossed in 16 points. Madeline Newark dropped in 11 points and Kaitlyn Nease added 10 for the Blue Devils (4-0, 5-0).
Shyla Baptiste and Tiffani Rodarter each score 10 points for Northgate (0-4, 0-5). The Flames trailed 42-7 at halftime.
Carlynton 38, Chartiers-Houston 26: Chloe Williams and Kendall Kline each scored 11 points to help Carlynton to a 38-26 victory over Chartiers-Houston in Section 3-AA.
Carlynton (1-3, 1-4) led 21-8 at halftime.
Dominique Mortimore had 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (0-3, 0-3),
Fort Cherry 53, Sto-Rox 44: Three players scored in double figures to help Fort Cherry stop Sto-Rox 53-44 in a Section 3-AA game.
Raney Staub led the way with 14 points for the Rangers (2-2, 2-3), who led 30-16 at halftime. Ava Menzies and Annika Rinehart each scored 11 points.
Alicia Young led all scorers with 18 points for Sto-Rox (2-1, 2-3).
West Greene 59, Avella 20: Jersey Wise and Anna Durbin combined for 36 points as West Greene defeated host Avella 59-20 in Class A Section 2.
West Greene (2-0, 2-2) led 15-1 after one quarter and scored 20 points in each of the next two quarters.
Wise led the Pioneers with 19 points and Durbin was close behind with 17.
Hanna Brownlee scored 10 points for Avella (1-2, 2-2), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Charleroi 53, Bentworth 20: Charleroi evened its record by defeating Bentworth 53-20 in a Class 3A Section 2 game.
The Cougars improved to 1-1 in the section and 2-2 overall. Freshman McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi with 18 points. Freshman Bella Carroto followed with 11 points.
Amber Sallee scored five points for Bentworth (0-3, 0-5).
Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50: Balanced scoring and a good first quarter carried Belle Vernon to a 55-50 home victory over Elizabeth Forward in Class 4A Section 3.
Grece Henderson led the Belle Vernon (1-1, 2-2) attack with 11 points. Viva Kreis and Taylor Rodriguez each scored 10 points and Presleigh Kolditaz had nine.
The Leopards jumped out ot a 15-8 lead after one quarter. EF (0-2, 0-2) pulled to within 38-36 after three quarters but the Leopards made enough free throws down the stretch told hold off the Warriors.
Carmichaels 52, Beth-Center 44: Sophia Zalar and Mia Ranieri combined for 40 points as Carmichaels held off visiting Beth-center for a 52-44 victory in Class 2A Section 2.
It was the section opener for Carmichaels (1-0, 1-1), which had not played since Jan. 9. Zalar led the way with a team-high 22 points and Ranieri tossed in 18.
Anna Sloan led Beth-Center (0-1, 2-1) with a game-high 24 points and Julia Ogrodowski had 12.