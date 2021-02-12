Chris Barrish scored a game-high 36 points Friday night to lead Carmichaels to an 81-68 victory over rival Jefferson-Morgan in a Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game.
The Mikes (3-3, 7-4) trailed by 10 after the first quarter but outscored J-M (3-6, 5-8) by a 72-49 over the final three quarters.
Drake Long scored 18 points and Michael Stewart added 14 points for the Mikes.
Taj Jacobs scored 25 points and Colton Fowler contributed 24 points for the Rockets, who led 19-9 after one quarter.
South Fayette 66, Trinity 50: A fast start led South Fayette to a 66-50 victor over Trinity in Section 2 of Class 5A.
Brandon Jakila paced SF (2-3, 6-5) with 16 points. Logan Yater tossed in 15 points and Kaden Ring added 14.
Michael Dunn had 26 points with the help of five three-point field goals for Trinity (3-5, 7-6), which trailed 14-5 in the first quarter.
Avella 59, West Greene 49: Avella is playing some of its best basketball at the right time of the season.
Gabe Lis scored 21 points and the Eagles won their third straight, 59-49, over host West Greene in Class A Section 2.
Avella pulled even in the section at 3-3 and is 4-8 overall. The Eagles got off to a low start, training West Greene (1-6, 1-9) 13-7 after one quarter but went into halftime tied 22-22. A big 18-7 scoring edge for Avella in the pivotal third quarter proved to be the difference in the game.
Branson Samol contributed 14 points for the Eagles and Donovan Avolio had 10.
West Greene’s Caleb Rice matched Lis for game scoring honors with 21 points. Chase Blake had 16.
Geibel 71, Mapletown 36: Zach Allomen scored 19 pints to pace Geibel to a 71-36 victory over Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
Jueal Williams tossed in 13 points and Trevon White added 12 points for the Gators (5-2, 5-6), who outscored Mapletown 42-13 in the second half.
Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 20 points for the Maples (3-3, 4-4).
Peters Township 51, Canon-McMillan 45: Peters Township outscored Canon-McMillan, 28-15 over the middle two periods and withstood a fourth-quarter rally to down the Big Macs, 51-45, in a Section 2 game in Class 6A.
Logan Pfeuffer and Julian Mascio each scored 10 points for PT (4-1, 5-6).
Gavin Miller scored 13 points and Malachi Meredith tossed in 11 points for C-M (0-7, 0-10), which outscored PT 18-8, in the fourth quarter.
Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 36: Carlynton scored the game’s first 12 points – on four three-point field goals – and went on to a 49-36 victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston in Class 2A Section 2.
The win was the third straight for Carlynton (7-1, 10-2), which kept it section title hopes alive.
Chartiers-Houston (2-7, 4-11) played Carlynton almost even following the rough start. The Bucs trailed 17-4 after one quarter and played the remainder of the game to a 32-32 standoff. Lucas Myers led C-H in scoring with nine points.
Carlynton’s Khalil Kerr had a game-high 12 points.
Brownsville 65, Waynesburg 52: Damarion Brown scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as Brownsville defeated Waynesburg 65-52 in Class 3A Section 4.
Brown made three three-point shots in the first half, when the Falcons forged a 31-22 lead. The win was the first in section play for Brownsville (1-5, 2-6). Derrick Tarpley had 15 points and Ayen Teeter 14 for the Falcons.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (1-6, 2-11) with 15 points and Jacob Mason scored 13.
Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 32: Dylan Shea scored 21 points and Albert Gallatin scored 40 first-half points en route to a 73-32 victory over Ringgold in a Class 5A Section 1 game on the Rams’ home court.
A.J. Blyden had 11 points and Nate English 10 for the Colonials (6-3, 8-4), who led 40-21 at halftime.
Demetrius Butler’s 10 points led Ringgold (0-5, 2-7).
In other games: Northgate edged visiting Burgettstown 55-53 in Class 2A Section 2, while Class 2A Section 4 leader Frazier was a 64-31 winner over Bentworth.
Girls results
West Greene 80, Avella 35: West Greene ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 80-35 victory over visiting Avella in Class A Section 2.
The Pioneers (6-0, 11-2) scored 55 points in the first half and led by 42 at the break.
Anna Durbin paced West Greene’s attack with 21 points and three three-point baskets. Brooke Barner added 17 points and Elizabeth Brudnock had 11, including nine on a trio of three-pointers.
Katie Dryer tossed in 21 points for Avella (6-3, 9-5).
Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 33: Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles combined for 30 points and the surging Indians clamped down on Canon-McMillan and defeated the Big Macs 55-33 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
The win was the fifth in the last six games for Peters Township (2-2, 5-5), which climbed to the .500 mark. Canon-McMillan fell to 1-7, 1-9.
Thompson led PT in scoring with 16 points and Sayles followed with 14 for the Indians, who led 26-15 at intermission and pulled away by outscoring the Big Macs 17-5 in the third quarter.
Stellanie Loutsion led C-M in scoring with 11 points.
Waynesburg 67, Brownsville 55: Freshman guard Kaley Rohanna scored 30 points, including five three-point baskets, and Waynesburg rolled to a 67-55 home win over Brownsville in Class 3A Section 2.
The Raiders bounced back a non-section loss to West Greene on Wednesday to improve to 7-1 in section and 9-3 overall. Waynesburg trails first-place South Park by a half-game. The Raiders have a game remaining at South Park.
In addition to her long-range shooting, Rohanna converted all seven of her free-throw opportunities and helped the Raiders forge a 40-23 halftime lead. Clara Paige Miller finished with 14 points for Waynesburg.
Brownsville (0-4, 0-5) did most of its damage in the fourth quarter when it outscored Waynesburg 23-9. Emma Seto led the Falcons with 22 points and Melanie Shaman had 14.
Sto-Rox 53, Fort Cherry 42: Sto-Rox had too much Alicia Young for visiting Fort Cherry as the Vikings pulled out a 53-42 victory Thursday night in a Class 2A Section 3.
Young poured in a game-high 38 points for the Vikings (7-6 overall).
The win moved Sto-Rox into a tie with Fort Cherry for second place in the section. Both teams are 5-4.
Sto-Rox led 21-10 after one quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 45-25 after three quarters. Raney Staub was the leading scorer for Fort Cherry (5-9 overall).