West Greene scored the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning on a balk and went on to a 4-2 win over Bishop Canevin in a Class A Section 2 game Tuesday.
Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1) had scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the score. Hunter Hamilton hit a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth for West Greene (3-0, 3-3) and he advanced to third on an error. Hamilton scored on the balk to give West Greene a 3-2 lead, and later in the inning a single by Corey Wise scored Kaden Shields.
Winning pitcher Dalton Lucey fired a complete game, allowing four hits, one walk and two unearned runs. He struck out five.
• Austin Hall drove in two runs and Logan Carlisle knocked in the other to pace McGuffey to a 3-1 victory over Yough in a Class 3A Section 4 game at Wild Things Park.
Hall also pitched six innings, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Jantzen Durbin pitched the seventh inning for the save for the Highlanders (1-2, 3-4).
Christian Park knocked in the only run for Yough (1-2, 2-4) with a sacrifice fly.
Yough had four hits and McGuffey just two. There were no extra-base hits.
• Anthony Raineri hit a three-run double, Anthony Pass pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh inning and West Allegheny hung on for a 5-3 win at South Fayette in Class 5A Section 3.
West Allegheny (3-0, 6-0) scored four times in the third inning, capped by Raineri’s big hit, to take a 5-0 lead. South Fayette (2-1, 5-1-1) scored a run in the fifth and Christian Brandi smacked a two-run homer in the seventh to bring the Lions to within 5-3. The Lions then put runners on first and second with one out when WA brought Pass in to pitch. It was the second stint on the mound for Pass, who had been the Indians’ starter and threw 4 2/3 before being replaced.
Pass ended the game by getting two strikeouts.
• Our Lady of Scared Heart was an 11-3 winner over visiting Avella in Class Section 1.
The Chargers (3-0, 3-1) took control by scoring sevne runs in the first inning.
Avella (0-3, 0-5) was held to three hits, two by Westley Burchianti.
• Belle Vernon overcame an early two-run deficit and defeated Ringgold 3-2 in Class 4A Section 3.
Ringgold (0-3, 1-4) struck for two runs in the top of the first inning but Belle Vernon (2-2, 2-2) scored three times in the fourth, an error allowing the go-ahead run to score.
That was all winning pitcher Matthew Bamford needed as he allowed only four hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 12. Colton Lee got the final out for a save.