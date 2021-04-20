Trinity’s long-dormant offense came to life Tuesday and the Hillers pounded out a 10-8 win at Mars in a non-section game.
The Hillers (2-6) erupted for five runs in the top of the first inning, then had to fight off a pair of comebacks by Mars (5-4) before scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning to nail down the victory.
Ty Banco’s double drove in Brandon Robaugh with the go-ahead run in the seventh and an insurance run scored when Chad Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Doubles by Banco and Robaugh were the only extra-base hits for Trinity. Robaugh was the winning pitcher in relief and Johnson pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh for a save.
John Wetherholt homered and doubled for Mars and Mitchell Schultz hit a solo homer.
• Maddox Gratchen’s two-out single in the top of the eighth inning scored Jackson LaRocka and gave Burgettstown a 5-4 win over Brentwood in Class 2A Section 4.
Burgettstown (4-2, 6-2) swept the two-game series and ran its winning streak to four games.
The Blue Devils trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in both the fifth and sixth inning to take the lead. Brentwood (3-5, 3-7) scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
A.J. Kuzior went 3-for-3 with a home run for Burgettstown and winning pitcher A.J. Kuzior threw 5 2/3 innings of relief. Andrew Brendel got the final out of the game for a save. He also doubled, as did LaRocka.
• Carmichaels defeated Bentworth 13-1 in five innings to sweep the two-game series in Class 2A Section 1.
Liam Lohr went 3-for-3 with four RBI for the Mikes (4-0, 7-1), Gavin Pratt smacked a triple and Nick Ricco doubled.
Winning pitcher Dylan Rohrer and Lohr combined on a four-hitter. Three of the Bentworth hits were doubles, two by Colton Brightwell and one by Noah Martin.
• One day after an unlikely come-from-behind win over Chartiers-Houston, Seton LaSalle completed a two-game series sweep of the Bucs, winning 10-0 in five innings in Class 2A Section 4.
Brian Reed drove in four runs and winning pitcher Sam Georgiana threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Rebels improved to 6-0 in section and 9-1 overall.
A single by Chase Bitz was the lone hit for C-H (5-3, 8-3).
• Avella scored in five consecutive innings and unleashed a 16-hit attack to beat Cornell 11-6 and sweep the two-game series in Class A Section 1.
Brian Humensky and Ty Jaworowski led the offense for Avella (2-6, 2-8), each collecting a double and two singles. Blaze Allen doubled for the second consecutive day and Braden Rankin doubled to back the winning pitching of Camden Georgetti.
• Nine different Yough players drove in at least one run and the Cougars rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings at Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4.
Christian Park threw a five-hit shutout as Yough swept the two-game series to move to 3-2 in section and 3-4 overall. Charleroi is 0-6, 2-7.
• Brownsville scored in every inning to beat Waynesburg 14-4 in Class 3A Section 4 and sweep the two-game series.
The Falcons (3-2, 4-3) had 15 hits. The first three batters in the lineup combined to go 9-for-14 with seven runs and five RBI.
Lincoln Pack was 3-for-4 with a triple for Waynesburg (2-4, 2-6).
• Greensburg Salem scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-3 victory from Ringgold and a split of its two-game series in Section 3 of Class 4A.
Ringgold won Monday night with a run in the seventh inning,
Hayden Teska doubled and scored twice and the leadoff hitter Dylan Sarsfield had two singles and drove in a run for Greebsburg Salem (2-6, 2-7). Dom Falvo drove in thre runs with a base-loaded single.
Joey Shumaker doubled and drove in two runs for Ringgold (1-5, 5-6).
• Central Valley scored a run in the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
• John Gmys hit two doubles and drove in five runs as Bishop Canevin downed Mapletown 15-8 in a Section 2-A game.
The game was stopped in the seventh inning because of darkness.
Landon Stevenson had two doubles and drove in two, and A.J. Vanata doubled, for Mapletown (0-4, 0-4).