Trinity’s long-dormant offense came to life Tuesday and the Hillers pounded out a 10-8 win at Mars in a non-section game.

The Hillers (2-6) erupted for five runs in the top of the first inning, then had to fight off a pair of comebacks by Mars (5-4) before scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning to nail down the victory.

Ty Banco’s double drove in Brandon Robaugh with the go-ahead run in the seventh and an insurance run scored when Chad Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Doubles by Banco and Robaugh were the only extra-base hits for Trinity. Robaugh was the winning pitcher in relief and Johnson pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh for a save.

John Wetherholt homered and doubled for Mars and Mitchell Schultz hit a solo homer.

• Maddox Gratchen’s two-out single in the top of the eighth inning scored Jackson LaRocka and gave Burgettstown a 5-4 win over Brentwood in Class 2A Section 4.

Burgettstown (4-2, 6-2) swept the two-game series and ran its winning streak to four games.

The Blue Devils trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in both the fifth and sixth inning to take the lead. Brentwood (3-5, 3-7) scored in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

A.J. Kuzior went 3-for-3 with a home run for Burgettstown and winning pitcher A.J. Kuzior threw 5 2/3 innings of relief. Andrew Brendel got the final out of the game for a save. He also doubled, as did LaRocka.

• Carmichaels defeated Bentworth 13-1 in five innings to sweep the two-game series in Class 2A Section 1.

Liam Lohr went 3-for-3 with four RBI for the Mikes (4-0, 7-1), Gavin Pratt smacked a triple and Nick Ricco doubled.

Winning pitcher Dylan Rohrer and Lohr combined on a four-hitter. Three of the Bentworth hits were doubles, two by Colton Brightwell and one by Noah Martin.

• One day after an unlikely come-from-behind win over Chartiers-Houston, Seton LaSalle completed a two-game series sweep of the Bucs, winning 10-0 in five innings in Class 2A Section 4.

Brian Reed drove in four runs and winning pitcher Sam Georgiana threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Rebels improved to 6-0 in section and 9-1 overall.

A single by Chase Bitz was the lone hit for C-H (5-3, 8-3).

• Avella scored in five consecutive innings and unleashed a 16-hit attack to beat Cornell 11-6 and sweep the two-game series in Class A Section 1.

Brian Humensky and Ty Jaworowski led the offense for Avella (2-6, 2-8), each collecting a double and two singles. Blaze Allen doubled for the second consecutive day and Braden Rankin doubled to back the winning pitching of Camden Georgetti.

• Nine different Yough players drove in at least one run and the Cougars rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings at Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4.

Christian Park threw a five-hit shutout as Yough swept the two-game series to move to 3-2 in section and 3-4 overall. Charleroi is 0-6, 2-7.

• Brownsville scored in every inning to beat Waynesburg 14-4 in Class 3A Section 4 and sweep the two-game series.

The Falcons (3-2, 4-3) had 15 hits. The first three batters in the lineup combined to go 9-for-14 with seven runs and five RBI.

Lincoln Pack was 3-for-4 with a triple for Waynesburg (2-4, 2-6).

• Greensburg Salem scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-3 victory from Ringgold and a split of its two-game series in Section 3 of Class 4A.

Ringgold won Monday night with a run in the seventh inning,

Hayden Teska doubled and scored twice and the leadoff hitter Dylan Sarsfield had two singles and drove in a run for Greebsburg Salem (2-6, 2-7). Dom Falvo drove in thre runs with a base-loaded single.

Joey Shumaker doubled and drove in two runs for Ringgold (1-5, 5-6).

• Central Valley scored a run in the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over Fort Cherry in a non-section game.

• John Gmys hit two doubles and drove in five runs as Bishop Canevin downed Mapletown 15-8 in a Section 2-A game.

The game was stopped in the seventh inning because of darkness.

Landon Stevenson had two doubles and drove in two, and A.J. Vanata doubled, for Mapletown (0-4, 0-4).

