Fort Cherry scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 12-9 win over visiting California in Class A Section 1 on Tuesday.

Fort Cherry (1-2, 2-5) led 7-3 early before California (3-2, 3-6) battled back and grabbed a 9-7 lead by scoring five times in the top of the sixth. A grand slam by Ricky Lawson gave the Trojans the lead.

