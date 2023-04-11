Fort Cherry scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 12-9 win over visiting California in Class A Section 1 on Tuesday.
Fort Cherry (1-2, 2-5) led 7-3 early before California (3-2, 3-6) battled back and grabbed a 9-7 lead by scoring five times in the top of the sixth. A grand slam by Ricky Lawson gave the Trojans the lead.
Fort Cherry responded in its half of the sixth. Adam Wolfe had a two-run single that tied the score and Ryan Steele followed with a two-run homer to put the Rangers on top.
Matt Sieg was the winning pitcher in relief. Zachary Serafin and Jackson Kitzmiller doubled for the Rangers.
Lawson went 2-for-4 with five RBI.
• Trinity broke open a close game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to an 11-2 victory over visiting Peters Township in Class 5A Section 2.
Trinity (2-1, 3-1) had 13 hits including a solo home run by Matthew Robaugh, triples by Logan Daniels and Gibson Havanis and two doubles from Jonah Williamson.
Winning pitcher Kaden Hathaway threw a five-hitter and allowed only one earned run.
Jack Natili had a triple and Carter Shanafelt doubled for PT (1-2, 3-4).
• Norwin scored six runs over the first two innings, then held off a late charge by Canon-McMillan to hand the Big Macs their first section loss, 7-5.
Canon-McMillan falls to 4-1 in Class 6A Section 2 and 6-2 overall. The Big Macs had their six-game winning streak snapped. Norwin is 3-2, 3-6.
Chris Slatt hit a two-run homer in the second inning that helped the Knights forge a 6-0 lead. Norwin led 7-0 before C-M mounted a comeback. The Big Macs closed to within 7-4 after six innings and pulled to within 7-5 on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Norwin, however, won by getting a game-ending double-play ground ball.
Mason Fixx and Lucas Dantry each doubled for C-M and Cam Russell had three singles.
• Chartiers-Houston bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 10-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in a six-inning Class 2A Section 1 game.
Winning pitcher Ryan Opfer fired a three-hit complete game and struck out nine. Keegan Kosek had a double and scored a pair of runs for the Bucs (2-1, 6-1).
Beth-Center slipped to 2-3 in section and 3-6 overall.
• Charleroi did all of its scoring in the first three innings and rolled to a 14-7 win over visiting Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
Nico Rongaus and Brock Henderson each had a double and pair of RBI for the Cougars (3-2, 5-2), who have won four in a row.
Sam Wade tripled and Lucas Burt doubled for Bentworth (3-2, 5-3).
• Frazier scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and held off a late charge by Washington to edge the Prexies 8-6 in Class 2A Section 1.
Wash High (0-3, 2-5) trailed 7-0 in the second inning but closed to within 8-3 after six. The Prexies then pushed three across in the seventh, two scoring on a passed ball.
David Lutes went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Prexies and Joe Wilson smacked a double.
• Avella scored four runs in the seventh for a 9-5 victory at Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 1.
The Eagles (4-1, 6-1) scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 5-0 advantage before the Rockets (1-4, 2-5) scored five in the sixth.
Avella’s Brian Humenksy knocked in four runs and doubled. Teammate Gavin Frank doubled and singled while scoring. The Eagles benefitted from seven Jefferson-Morgan errors.
Jaymison Robinson had two hits, including a double, and knocked in one run for the Rockets.
Bryce Wright struck out one and walked three but earned the pitching victory.
J-M’s John Woodward had nine strikeouts and walked two.
• Lorenzo Glasser yielded two runs over 6 1/3 innings in Ringgold’s 3-2 triumph over Latrobe in Class 4A Section 2.
Glasser allowed six hits with four strikeouts and one walk before Remington Lessman came on to record the final two outs for the save.
The Rams (2-1, 3-4) scored one run in the first before the Wildcats (2-1, 4-3) tied the game in the third.
Ringgold took a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the frame before Latrobe cut the deficit to one with a run in the sixth.
Mason Susa had an RBI double for the Rams. Teammate Hunter Mamie singled and added an RBI.
• Winning pitcher Morgan Kiger struck out eight and helped his cause by hitting a triple as West Greene won at Mapletown 6-3 in Class A Section 1 game.
West Greene improves to 1-2 in the section and 5-3 overall. The Pioneers led 6-0 in the fourth inning before Mapletown tried to mount a comeback.
A.J. Vanata hit a three-run homer for the Maples (1-4, 2-5).
James Shoman gave up nine hits but only run in pitching Yough to a 2-1 win over host Waynesburg in a Class 3A Section 4.
The win keeps the Cougars unbeaten in the section (3-0).
Yough scratched out single runs in the first and fourth against Waynesburg starter Lincoln Pack. The Raiders (2-3, 2-4) scored in the fourth to pull to within a run but neither team scored the rest of the way.
