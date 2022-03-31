Mario Griffin, Zakery Burt and Wayne Sparks-Gatling combined for nine RBI as Washington picked up its first win of the season, 18-7, over Monessen in a non-section game at Wild Things Park.
Griffin drove in three runs, two on an inside-the-park home run. Burt and Sparks-Gatling each drove in three runs and hit a double. Nick Blanchette had a triple among the Prexies’ 12 hits.
Iain Callan and Griffin combined on a six-hitter as Wash High improved its record to 1-2.
Jack Sacco had a double for the only extra-base hit by Monessen (0-2).
• Brock Wallace and Brogan Meighen combined on a three-hit shutout as McGuffey won its Class 3A Section 4 opener over Frazier, 10-0 in six innings, at Wild Things Park.
Wallace allowed two hits, struck out five and walked only one over five innings for the win.
McGuffey (1-0, 2-1) took advantage of six errors by Frazier (0-1, 0-2). The Highlanders scored four times in the second inning, added three runs in the third and ended the game with a three-run sixth.
Keith Ryan went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, Austin Hall smacked a triple and Jacob Ross doubled.
• Caden Norcutt pitched six strong innings and leadoff hitter Johnny Ioannou had a double and triple as Plum defeated visiting Ringgold 6-1 in a non-section game.
Norcutt threw six shutout innings, striking out six and walking only two. Ringgold (1-1) avoided the shutout with a run in the seventh on an RBI double by Zane Mahoney that scored Brad Banaszak.
• Carmichaels scored eight runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-1 win over West Greene in non-section play.
Drake Long and Trenton Carter combined on a six-hitter with Long pitching the first four innings. Carter struck out four over two innings.
Carter hit a three-run homer and Nick Ricco added a two-run shot, both coming in the big fourth inning by the Mikes (2-0). Long hit a triple, and Chris Barrish had a double and triple. Long, Barrish and Ricco, the top three hitters in the Mikes’ lineup, went 8-for-12 with four runs and five RBI.
Corey Wise hit a solo home run for West Greene.
• Belle Vernon pounded out 14 hits and defeated visiting California 13-3 in six innings in a non-section game.
Brady Hoffman had a double, triple and four RBI to lead the Leopards at the plate. Jake Wessel had two doubles and scored three times, Andrew Sokol tripled and Parker Lind doubled.
Lind and Mark Toth combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The lone hit for California was a two-run single by Jordan Kearns.