Vinny Sarcone's two-out single scored Carter Shanafelt and capped Peters Township's four-run bottom of the seventh inning as the Indians rallied for a 5-4 win over West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals Wednesday night at W&J's Ross Memorial Park.
Peters Township (14-6) advances to next week's quarterfinals against third-seeded Penn-Trafford.
PT trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh and scored all four of its runs after two outs in the inning. A Shanfelt single scored Steve Laurence to pull PT to within 4-2. Joey Bedillion followed with a double that scored Jack Natili and Will Somers, tying the score at 4-4.
Two pitches later, Sarcone's single won the game.
• Hampton had too much Ryan Apalski for Ringgold.
Apalski, a senior right hander, fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 17, leading Hampton to a 9-0 win in a Class 4A first-round game.
Apalski walked one one batter and gave up a single to the Rams’ Hunter Mamie.
Hampton had five extra-base hits, including a home run and triple by Eric Weeks.
• Plum’s Brady Dojonovic struck out 11 and allowed one run over six innings, sparking the Mustangs to a 6-3 victory over Trinity in a Class 5A playoff game.
Plum won despite two home runs by Trinity’s Matthew Robaugh, who drove in all three Hillers runs.
Robaugh led off the game with a home run but Plum scored twice in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Mustangs added four runs in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.