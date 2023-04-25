Ryan Opfer pitched a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and Chartiers-Houston scored a run in the first inning for a 1-0 victory over visiting Washington in Class 2A Section 1 on Monday.
The win keeps Chartiers-Houston in first place in the section at 6-1. The Bucs are 11-2 overall.
C-H scored in the first inning as Dominic Cumer led off with a single, moved up on a walk by Lane Camden and an error, then scored the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly by Nico Folosi.
Opfer made the one-run lead hold up by limiting Washington (1-6, 4-8) to three singles and a walk. Opfer retired the last five Prexies hitters, all via strikeout.
Michael Shallcross had two of the four hits by the Prexies.
• Brodie Kuzior struck out 12 over 6 2/3 innings as Burgettstown kept pace with Chartiers-Houston atop Class 2A Section 1 with a 6-1 victory over Bentworth.
The Blue Devils (6-1, 7-2) share first place with the Bucs. Bentworth (3-6, 7-7) is in fourth place.
Kuzior allowed only two hits and three walks. He helped his cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Tristan Roach, Jacob McNabb, Wyatt Stevenson and Andrew Bredel each had a double for Burgettstown.
• Ringgold gave its playoff hopes a boost when it scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and defeated host Laurel Highlands 5-3 in Class 4A Section 2.
The Rams are 3-4 in the section and 5-8 overall. LH drops 4-3, 4-7.
LH led 3-0 entering the seventh but the first five Ringgold batters in the inning reached base. Andrew Mackey had a two-run single and Remington Lessman’s sacrifice fly tied the score.
Spencer Behrendt’s RBI groundout gave the Rams a 4-3 lead and winning pitcher Lorenzo Glasser provided Ringgold an insurance run with an RBI single.
Glasser pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out nine. Gianni Cantini had a save by striking out both batters faced in the seventh.
• Kaden Woods fired a one-hit shutout, leading Charleroi to a 9-0 victory over visiting Frazier in Class 2A Section 3.
Woods struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. The lone hit by Frazier was a single by Aidan Hardy to lead off the seventh inning. Hardy was later erased on a double play.
Charleroi (7-2, 9-3) stayed within striking distance of first place in the section.
• Canon-McMillan stayed in the thick of the Class 6A Section 2 title hunt with an 8-0 win at Baldwin.
Ben Urso and Roman Mollenauer combined on a two-hit shutout for the Big Macs (7-3, 9-4).
Andrew Kocan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs to lead the C-M offense.
• Waynesburg climbed to the .500 mark overall with a 9-3 win at Southmoreland in Class 3A Section 4.
The Raiders (3-4, 5-5) scored four runs over the first two innings and five more in the final two frames.
Winning pitcher Lincoln Pack went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alex VanSickle had a pair of hits and scored twice, and Austin Surber doubled.
• Patrick Holaren scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a wild pitch and Dom Colarusso came around on an ensuing error to give Carmichaels a 4-3 win over visiting Avella in a game between teams vying for the Class A Section 1 title.
Carmichaels (5-2, 9-3) snapped a three-game slide. The Mikes led 2-0 before Avella (6-3, 9-3) scored three times in the fifth to take the lead. Carmichaels won the game after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.
Colarusso was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Liam Lohr was the winning pitcher with a scoreless inning of relief.
Brian Humensky doubled and had two of Avella’s five hits.
• John Woodward and Brock Bayles combined on a three-hit shutout as Jefferson-Morgan blanked Mapletown 7-0 in Class A Section 1.
Woodward pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three singles and two walks. He struck out 11. Bayles got the final two outs.
The Rockets (3-6, 4-9) scored the only runs they would need during a four-run second inning. Woodward and Drew Adams each finished with two RBI and Dayten Marion had a double.
• Fort Cherry unleashed a 16-hit ttack and defeated visiting West Greene 11-1 in five innings in Class A Section 1.
Blake Sweder led the FC attack by going 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs. Adam Wolfe got the Rangers (3-4, 6-7) started off on a strong note by hitting a home run in the first inning.
Winning pitcher Ryan Steele was the benefactor of all the Rangers; offense.
Morgan Kiger had a double for West Greene (3-4, 7-6).
• Two Brownsville errors with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the tying and winning runs to score as McGuffey rallied for a 5-4 win in Class 3A Section 4.
Brownsville (1-8, 2-10) had overcome a 3-0 deficit by scoring four times in the top of the fifth inning.
McGuffey (5-2, 9-3) won the game by taking advantage of three Brownsville errors and a walk to score two runs without the benefit of a base hit in the seventh.
Jacob Ross had a triple for the Highlanders. Reno Presto and Cameron Dames had doubles. Presto was the winning pitcher in relief.
