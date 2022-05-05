McGuffey scored three runs with two outs in the fifth inning and went on to a 3-2 win over Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4 Thursday night.
McGuffey’s win tightens the playoff race in a section where only one team has been eliminated. Both the Raiders and Highlanders are 5-5 in the section.
Waynesburg scored a run in the first inning but didn’t score again until the seventh. McGuffey’s Logan Carlisle delivered a game-tying single in the fifth, then the Highlanders took the lead on a run-scoring wild pitch and added an insurance run on a passed ball.
Waynesburg’s Lincoln Pack tripled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a error to make it a one-run game.
Winning pitcher Austin Hall threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs and striking out two.
McGuffey’s Jacob Ross doubled and was the only player with a multi-hit game.
• Justus Buckingham singled in the winning run in a five-run sixth inning to give Chartiers-Houston a major comeback victory over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Lane Camden scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 6-6, and Ryan Parise scored on a passed ball the play before for the Bucs (8-6). Parise singled in a run earlier in the inning.
Beth-Center (7-6) built a 6-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings. Dylan Kninzer scored three time and Greg Napawasky drove in two runs. Chase Malanosky doubled in a run.
• Washington scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Monessen 13-5 in a non-section contest.
The Prexies (5-9) trailed 5-4 in the fourth inning but tied the score in the sixth on an RBI double by Iain Callan, who also had a triple.
Michael Shallcross had a triple and Nick Blanchette smacked a pair of doubles. Zakery Burt had three singles.
Monessen left 17 runners on base.
• Trinity scored eight times in the second inning and cruised to an 11-4 win at Quaker Valley in non-section action.
The Hillers (4-11) pounded out 17 hits. Matthew Robaugh homered, Zach McClenathan was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI and winning pitcher Kaden Hathaway went 3-for-4 with a double.
Quaker Valley (5-8) was held to five hits by Hathaway and reliever Aiden Metts.
McGuffey scored three runs with two outs in the fifth inning and went on to a 3-2 win over Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4.
McGuffey’s win tightens the playoff race in a section where only one team has been eliminated. Both the Raiders and Highlanders are 5-5 in the section.
Waynesburg scored a run in the first inning but didn’t score again until the seventh. McGuffey’s Logan Carlisle delivered a game-tying single in the fifth, then the Highlanders took the lead on a run-scoring wild pitch and added an insurance run on a passed ball.
Waynesburg’s Lincoln Pack tripled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a error to make it a one-run game.
Winning pitcher Austin Hall threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs and striking out two.
McGuffey’s Jacob Ross doubled and was the only player with a multi-hit game.
- Justus Buckingham singled in the winning run in a five-run sixth inning to give Chartiers-Houston a major comeback victory over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Lane Camden scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 6-6, and Ryan Parise scored on a passed ball the play before for the Bucs (8-6). Parise singled in a run earlier in the inning.
Beth-Center (7-6) built a 6-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings. Dylan Kninzer scored three time and Greg Napawasky drove in two runs. Chase Malanosky doubled in a run.
- Washington scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Monessen 13-5 in a non-section contest.
The Prexies (5-9) trailed 5-4 in the fourth inning but tied the score in the sixth on an RBI double by Iain Callan, who also had a triple.
Michael Shallcross had a triple and Nick Blanchette smacked a pair of doubles. Zakery Burt had three singles.
Monessen left 17 runners on base.
- Trinity scored eight times in the second inning and cruised to an 11-4 win at Quaker Valley in non-section action.
The Hillers (4-11) pounded out 17 hits. Matthew Robaugh homered, Zach McClenathan was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI and winning pitcher Kaden Hathaway went 3-for-4 with a double.
Quaker Valley (5-8) was held to five hits by Hathaway and reliever Aiden Metts.