High school baseball
Undefeated Carmichaels broke a tie by scoring five times in the fourth inning and went on to a 12-3 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan for a sweep of the two-game Class A Section 1 series Tuesday.
Liam Lohr homered for the Mikes (2-0, 4-0). Aydan Adamson drove in three runs, including two in the Mikes’ big inning. Mason Lapana went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Winning pitcher Patrick Holaren did not allow an earned run over six innings and struck out nine.
Jaymison Robinson had two hits for J-M (0-2, 1-3).
- Chartiers-Houston continued its hot start with a 7-5 win over Fort Cherry.
The win improved C-H to 4-0.
Ryan Opfer went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Bucs’ attack. Paul Williams was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs.
The Bucs broke a 4-4 tie by scoring three times in the top of the seventh. Anthony Romano was the winning pitcher in relief.
Blake Sweder and Adam Wolfe each doubled for Fort Cherry.
- Bentworth stayed unbeaten and swept a two-game series with Washington by defeating the Prexies 10-4 in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Landon Urcho went 2-for-3 and scored three runs to back the winning pitching of Christian May, who struck out seven over five innings.
Bentworth is 2-0 in the section and 4-4 overall.
- Beth-Center broke open a close game by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeating Frazier 9-3 in Class 2A Section 1.
The Bulldogs (2-0, 3-2) led 4-3 before their big inning. Ethan Varesko drove in three runs for B-C and Tyson Dingle had a double.
- Noah Demary hit a two-run tiebreaking single in the fifth inning that sent Greensburg Salem on to a 6-4 win over visiting Waynesburg and a sweep of the two-game series in Class 3A Section 4.
Alex VanSickle went 3-for-3 for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-3) and Lincoln Pack was 2-for-3 and had a three-run double that tied the score at 4-4 in the fourth inning.
- Kaden Hathaway and Matthew Smith combined on a four-hit shutout as Trinity blanked visiting Ringgold 4-0 in a non-section contest.
Hathaway struck out five over 4 2/3 innings and Smith got the final seven outs with 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief.
The Hillers used a pair of early two-run innings to give their pitchers some cushion. Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
- Burgettstown scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to edge visiting Charleroi 3-2 and sweep the two-game series in Class 2A Section 1.
Charleroi (0-2, 1-2) led 1-0 before Burgettstown tied it on a fielder’s choice ground ball and gained the lead on a two-out passed ball. The Blue Devils (2-0, 2-0) added a key run in the sixth when Brodie Kuzior stole third base and scored on a wild pitch.
The run was important because Charleroi made it 3-2 in the seventh and had runners on first and third with one out. Reliever Eric Kovach ended the game by getting two strikeouts.
Tristan Roach had a double for Burgettstown. Jace Pacer had a two-bagger for Charleroi.
- Canon-McMillan shut out Peters Township, 2-0, in a non-section game for the first head coaching victory for C-M’s Brendon Steele.
This was the first career win on the mound for Canon-McMillan freshman M.J. Maurschak. Conner Helbling and Mason Fixx had hits for the Big Macs and Andrew Kocan drove in one of the two runs in the first inning for C-M (1-1). Austyn Winkleblech got the final four outs for a save.
Peters Township fell to 1-2.
- A six-run fourth inning paced Avella to an 8-1 win over West Greene in a Section 1 game in Class A.
Brian Martos knocked in four runs on two hits and Isaiah Braddock had three hits, scored twice and knocked in a run for the Eagles (2-0, 3-0). Martos held West Greene (0-2, 0-3) to three hits and struck out nine in six innings.
- Jantzen Durbin pitched a three-hit complete game and Cameron dames drove in three runs as McGuffey defeated Southmoreland 11-2 in a Class 3A Section 4 night game at Wild Things Park.
McGuffey 2-0, 3-0) swept the two-game series against the Scotties.
The Highlanders had a pair of three-run innings and a four-run sixth. Lincoln Johnson had a double and Jacob Ross scored three runs.
Durbin walked three and struck out six in a 100-pitch outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.