McGuffey stretched its winning streak to five games by defeating Yough 12-8 Wednesday in Class 3A Section 4.
The Highlanders (4-0, 5-1) broke an 8-8 tie by scoring four times in the top of the seventh inning, the go-ahead run being driven in on a single by Brock Wallace. Two batters later, Jake Orr blasted a three-run double.
Yough (1-3, 1-5) had forged a 7-2 lead by scoring seven runs in the third inning. McGuffey then scored 10 of game’s final 11 runs.
Luke Wagner had a triple for the Highlanders and Austin Beattie was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief. Beattie went 3-for-4.
- South Fayette scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lions defeated visiting West Allegheny 8-4 in Class 5A Section 3.
South Fayette (3-1, 7-1) were locked in a 4-4 tie before Chase Krewson drove in a pair of runs with a single and Michael DiMartini followed with a two-run double.
Noah Scheel was the winning pitcher in relief. He threw one pitch in the game, getting the final out in the top of the sixth.
The teams split the two-game series. West Allegheny is 3-1 in section and 4-2 overall.
- Undefeated Seton LaSalle scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 6-2 win over Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 4.
Winning pitcher Ethan Parker struck out nine and was supported by a three-run homer by Brian Vogel and a solo shot by Gio Lonero.
Fort Cherry (4-2, 5-2) dropped both games in the series, the Rangers’ only losses of the season.
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart remained unbeaten in Class A Section 1 with a 6-2 win at Avella.
The Chargers scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth. Michael Lazzaro, Nick Price and Joe Greff each doubled as OLSH moved to 2-0 in the section and 3-3 overall.
Avella (0-6, 0-8) was held to three hits.
- California, powered by seven extra-base hits, rolled to a 19-4 win in four innings over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
Fred Conard led the way for the Trojans (2-2, 3-3) by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and a pair of RBI. Payton Conte was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Jordan Kearns had two doubles and scored three times. Brody Conner had a double and drove in three runs. Hunter Assad tripled with three RBI.
Winning pitcher Jacob Piktel threw a complete game five-hitter and struck out six.
- Winning pitcher Corey Wise threw a three-hitter and Hunter Hamilton smacked two doubles in West Greene’s 14-1 five-inning win over Bishop Canevin in Class A Section 2 on Tuesday.
Wise helped his cause with a double and Nathan Reid belted a triple as the Pioneers improved to 3-1 in the section and 4-1 overall.