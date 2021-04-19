The showdown for first place in Class 3A Section 4 didn’t exactly turn out to be a classic. That is, unless you’re a McGuffey fan.
McGuffey continued its impressive start to the season Monday by rolling past host Southmoreland 15-2 in five innings, a win that improves the Highlanders to 4-0 in the section.
Jake Orr had a huge game for McGuffey, belting two home runs – in the same inning – and driving in five runs. He smacked a solo homer to start the fourth inning and give the Highlanders a 4-0 lead. The Highlanders batted around in the inning and the next time Orr stepped to the plate he smacked a two-run homer. McGuffey scored eight runs in the inning.
Orr also pitched four innings and struck out seven.
Austin Beattie had a double and drove in four runs for McGuffey and Kyle Brookman and Jacob Ross each had a double.
Southmoreland (3-1, 3-2) was held to three hits, including doubles by Mason Basinger and Ben Zimmerman.
• Carmichaels bounced back from its first loss of the season last Friday to rout Bentworth 20-2 in a three-inning Class 2A Section 1 game.
Nick Ricco led the Mikes at the plate by hitting two home runs – a grand slam and a three-run shot. Ricco finished the game 2-for-3 with seven RBI as the Mikes improved to 3-0 in the section and 6-1 overall.
Drake Long also homered for the Mikes and Stush Ferek tripled.
Carmichaels scored 11 runs in the first inning. Trenton Carter was the winning pitcher.
• South Fayette built an early five-run lead and held on for a 5-3 win at Shaler, leaving a logjam atop Class 5A Section 3.
The win moves South Fayette to 4-1 in section and 9-1 overall. The Lions are in a three-way tie for first place with West Allegheny and Shaler (4-1, 6-2).
South Fayette led 5-0 in the fourth inning and that was enough for winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer and reliever Christian Brandi, the latter getting the final four outs for a save.
Chase Krewson went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Lions and Michael DiMartini also drove in a pair.
• Alex Miller went 3-for-4 and Zach David did the same to help Greensburg Central Catholic to a 10-3 victory over West Greene in Class A Section 2.
David struck out six and walked two to get the win for GCC (3-0, 3-0).
Hunter Hamilton and Dalton Lucey each hit a double for West Greene (1-4, 1-5).
• Bishop Canevin won a 20-10 slugfest over Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 game.
• Trey Varley doubled and knocked in four runs for Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-5). Luke Andruscik doubled and had two RBI. Nevan Crossey and John Gmys also had doubles.
A.J. Vanata and Brodie Evans each had a double and Landen Stevenson tripled for Mapletown (0-3, 0-3).
• Nathan Klodowski fired a one-hitter and Burgettstown scored nine runs in the fifth inning to defeat visiting Brentwood 10-0 in Class 2A Section 4.
Burgettstown (3-2, 5-2) was protecting a 1-0 lead before its big fifth inning, which ended the game. The first seven Blue Devils to bat in the fifth reached base. Tristan Roach’s double, the only extra-base hit in the game, also came in the inning.
Klodowski did not issue a walk and struck out 12.
• Gianni Cantini’s bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Zane Mahoney and gave Ringgold a 4-3 victory over Greensburg Salem in Class 4A Section 3.
Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-7) had scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score.
Ringgold’s Lorenzo Glasser gave up three hits in six-plus innings. Reliever Eli Callaway was the winner.
Cantini finished with two doubles for the Rams (1-4, 5-5). Chase Behrendt had a double and two RBI and Joey Schumaker doubled twice.
• Cole Jaworowski and Ty Jaworowski combined for six of Avella’s 15 hits as the Eagles picked up their first win of the season, 9-6, at Cornell in Class A Section 1.
Cole Jaworowski had a double and two singles, Ty Jaworowski had three singles and Blaze Allen smacked a double for Avella (1-6, 1-8), which built an early 4-0 lead, fell behind 5-4 and then scored five runs over the final two innings. Gavin Frank was the winning pitcher.
• Washington scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 10-7 win at Frazier in Class 2A Section 1.
The Prexies (1-2, 3-2) trailed 5-3 after six innings but the first seven Wash High batters in the seventh reached base.
Steve Patterson, Asa Charnik, Michael Shallcross and Taviaire Vereen each hit a double for Washington. The Prexies had only seven hits in the game but five of them came in the pivotal inning.
David Lutes pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief to get the win.
• Derek Tarpley homered, doubled and drove in four runs, powering Brownsville to a 13-2 win in five innings at Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4.
The Falcons (3-2, 4-3) scored 11 runs over the final two innings to break a 2-2 tie.
Lincoln Pack was 2-for-2 with a triple for Waynesburg (2-3, 2-5).
• Charleroi was limited to four hits by two pitchers as the Cougars lost at Yough, 3-1, in Class 3A Section 4.
Joey Campbell had two of the hits for Charleroi (0-5, 2-6) including a double. Zach Usher pitched well for the Cougars as all three runs by Yough (2-2, 2-4) were unearned.
• Jacob Bazala fired a three-hit shutout and struck out eight as Norwin blanked visiting Canon-McMillan 10-0 in six innings in Class 6A Section 2.
Jake Kendro hit a home run and drove in three to lead the offense for Norwin (4-1, 7-1).
Canon-McMillan slipped to 2-3 in section and 4-6 overall.
• Kyle Clayton came off the bench and went 2-for-3 with two triples and four RBI as Jefferson-Morgan overwhelmed visiting Trinity Christian 17-1 in three innings in a non-section game.
Mason Sisler and Troy Wright each doubled and Liam Ankrom drove in three runs as the Rockets improved to 5-3.
• Nick Kumor pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts, hit two doubles and scored twice as Laurel Highlands dealt Belle Vernon its first loss in Class 4A Section 3, beating the Leopards 8-1 in Uniontown.