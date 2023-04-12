Steven Laurence belted a two-run home run on a 3-2 count over the left field fence for a 7-5 walk-off victory for Peters Township over Trinity in Class 5A Section 2 play Wednesday night.
Laurence’s blast scored Luke Scott, who singled.
Jack Lutte had three doubles for PT (2-2, 4-4) and teammate Jack Natili also doubled.
Cole Carl had three hits for the Hillers (2-2, 3-2), including two doubles. Gibby Havanis had three singles.
Zach Miner was the winning pitcher after striking out three in 2 2/3 innings.
• Brock Henderson’s grand slam in the second inning led Charleroi to a 6-5 victory at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1.
The Cougars (4-2, 6-2) had a 6-2 lead after the second inning before the Bearcats (3-3, 5-4) scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Reliever Kaden Woods entered in the fourth and recorded five strikeouts in earning the win.
Nico Rongaus had a double for Charleroi. Teammate Ben Shields had two hits and two RBI.
Aaron Woodhouse had two singles for Bentworth.
• Addison Panepinto pitched a six-hit shutout in California’s 10-0 victory over Fort Cherry in Class A Section 1.
The teams split the two-game series.
Panepinto had 10 strikeouts and walked two over six innings.
Brody Todd doubled for California (4-2, 4-6). Chase Cicchitto had two RBI for the home team.
Owen Norman tripled for Fort Cherry (1-3, 2-6).
• Darrin Knight struck out 14 over seven innings in West Greene’s 10-2 triumph over Mapletown in Class A Section 1.
Knight yielded two runs on three hits.
The Pioneers’ Ian Van Dyne had two doubles and two RBI. Teammate Colten Thomas doubled and Morgan Kiger had three RBI for the Pioneers (2-2, 6-3).
Jeremiah Mick had a two-run single for the Maples (1-5, 1-6).
• Avella exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning for a 13-3 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 1 to sweep the series.
The Eagles (5-1, 7-1) scored one in the first and five in the fourth for a 6-0 lead before the Rockets (1-5, 2-6) answered with three in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Isaiah Bradick had four RBI for Avella. Hayden Gatewood double and drove in two. Brian Humensky had a run-producing double.
Deakyn Dehoet doubled for Jefferson-Morgan.
Winning pitcher Brian Martos struck out seven and walked one.
• Washington had five players with three hits in a 20-7 victory over Frazier in Class 2A Section 1 action at Wild Things Park.
The Commodores (2-4, 3-5) had a 7-6 lead heading into the bottom of the third before the Prexies (1-3, 3-5) scored 12 for a 18-7 advantage. The home team added two runs in the fourth.
David Lutes, Iain Callan, Michael Shallcross, Zakery Burt and William Callan each had three hits.
Iain Callan had four RBI and Shallcross tripled and homered. Nick Blanchette tripled.
• South Fayette had a two-run lead in the top of the first before Bethel Park scored four straight en route to a 5-3 win in Class 5A Section 2.
Christian Brandi had a sacrifice fly in the first and Anthony Diodata drove in one run with the first of two singles for the Lions (1-3, 7-3).
Michael DiMartini had an RBI double in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3 before the Black Hawks (4-0, 6-3) added an insurance run in the fifth.
• Yough broke open a close Class 3A Section 4 game by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 14-4 win over visiting Waynesburg.
Yough (4-0, 5-1), which swept the two-game series, led 5-4 before the fifth-inning outburst.
Jack Sampson went 2-for-3 and scored three times for Yough. Lincoln Pack was 2-for-2 with a solo home run for Waynesburg (2-4, 2-5), which surrendered 10 unearned runs.
• Latrobe’s Logan Bradish threw a two-hit shutout in the Wildcats’ 6-0 victory over Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
Bradish had eight strikeouts and walked one.
Gianni Cantini doubled for the Rams (2-2, 3-5).
• Sewickley Academy scored seven runs in the second and rolled to a 16-1 section win over Monessen.
