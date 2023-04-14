Jake Fordyce hit a three-run homer and Liam Lohr pitched a complete game Friday as Carmichaels stayed undefeated by winning at Charleroi 6-2 in a non-section game.
Fordyce’s home run came in a four-run fourth by the Mikes (8-0) that erased a 2-1 deficit. Dom Colarusso hit a run-scoring double that tied the score one batter before Fordyce’s big hit.
Lohr allowed only one earned run and struck out seven.
• The game’s only run scored on an error with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Waynesburg defeated West Greene 1-0 in a non-section contest.
It was a scoreless pitchers’ duel into the bottom of the seventh before Waynesburg’s Vince Maley led off the inning with a double. One out later, an error on ground ball hit by Benjamin Chorbak allowed Maley to score the game’s lone run.
Trenton Zupper was the winning pitcher in relief. He and starter Ty Groves combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.
West Greene starter Hayden Hamilton allowed only four hits and one unearned run.
• Kaden Weston’s two-run single capped a five-run sixth inning and gave California a wild 12-11 win over Frazier in non-section play.
California (5-6) overcame an early 8-0 deficit and did so by scoring five times in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Aiden Lowden hit two triples and drove in three for the Trojans. Chase Cicchitto was 3-for-3 and Brody Todd had a double.
• Bentworth did all of its scoring in the third inning and defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan 6-3 in a non-section game.
The Bearcats (6-4) used three pitchers who combined on a six-hitter. Christian May was the winner with three shutout innings of relief. Landon Urcho had a double for Bentworth.
• Matt Sieg and Luke Sweder combined for a one-hit shutout in Fort Cherry’s 2-0 win over Cornell in non-section play.
Sieg struck out eight and walked three in 4 1/3 innings. Sweder pitched 2 2/3 with three strikeouts to record the save.
Owen Norman’s two-run double to center field in the third scored Sieg and Sweder. The duo had walked to set the stage for Norman.
• Mapletown scored eight runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for an 18-6 non-section victory over Monessen.
The Maples (2-6) trailed 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Daniel Fox was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI to lead Mapletown. Jeremiah Mick had a double and five RBI. Joe Moritz doubled and Roger Gradek scored four runs.
• Will Somers’ bases-loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Steven Laurence with the winning run Thursday night as Peters Township defeated Mohawk 8-7 in a non-section game.
PT (5-4) trailed 7-6 entering the seventh but tied the score on a bases-loaded walk by Jack Natili.
Jack Lutte homered for PT. Nolan DiLucia, Dante Piacquadio and Carter Shanafelt each doubled. Laurence was the winning pitcher in relief.
• Cameron Dames hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving McGuffey a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Chartiers-Houston in a non-section game Thursday night at Wild Things Park.
Chartiers-Houston (7-2) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. McGuffey (6-2) responded in its half of the sixth, getting an RBI single from Samuel Stout and a run-scoring groundout by Reno Presto to make it 5-5. Following a strikeout, Dames tripled to left field to score Stout and give the Highlanders the lead.
Jantzen Durbin was the winning pitcher in relief.
C-H outhit McGuffey 11-5. Jake Perchinsky had a triple, and Nathan Christy and Dominic Cumer doubled.
