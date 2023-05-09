Ben Shields pitched a four-hitter and Charleroi rode two big innings to an 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston in Class 2A Section 1 on Tuesday.
The loss dropped Chartiers-Houston to 10-2 in the section, 16-3 overall and opened the door for Burgettstown win the outright section title if the Blue Devils win their remaining league games.
Charleroi (9-3, 12-4), which can finish as high as second place in the section, scored four times in the second inning and five times in the third.
Jake Beveridge went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs. Jason Campbell and Nico Rongaus each drove in two runs and Brock Henderson had a double.
Shields allowed only one unearned run. He struck out three.
Jake Perchinsky had two of the Bucs’ four hits.
• Beth-Center broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 9-6 win over Washington.
The Bulldogs (4-8, 6-12) led 3-2 before the four-run inning, which made a winner of pitcher Jackson Nopwaskey, who struck out six over 5 1/3 innings.
Tyson Dingle had a triple for the Bulldogs. Ian Callan went 3-for-3 and scored three times for Wash High (1-9, 4-11).
• Ben Urso’s one-out double in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in Mason Fixx and gave Canon-McMillan an 11-10 win over visiting Ringgold in a non-section game involving playoff-bound teams.
Canon-McMillan (14-5) squandered an early 8-1 lead as Ringgold (8-12) scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 9-8 lead. The Big Macs scored twice in the sixth to regain the lead, but Ringgold forced extra innings by scoring in the seventh.
Urso was the winning pitcher in relief. Sam Meredith had a double and Austyn Winkleblech tripled. Urso went 3-for-4.
