Ben Shields pitched a four-hitter and Charleroi rode two big innings to an 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston in Class 2A Section 1 on Tuesday.

The loss dropped Chartiers-Houston to 10-2 in the section, 16-3 overall and opened the door for Burgettstown win the outright section title if the Blue Devils win their remaining league games.

