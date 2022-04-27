Nathan Beringo struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings and Carmichaels used a nine-run third inning to beat host Frazier 10-4 Wednesday in Class 2A Section 1 game Wednesday.
Jacob Fordyce drove in three runs with two hits in the big third inning for Carmichaels (6-1, 7-1), the section leader. Fordyce started the inning with a run-scoring double and later added a two-run single.
Trenton Carter doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Nick Ricco also doubled.
Dan Olbrys doubled for Frazier (1-6, 2-8).
• Class 5A Section 4 leader Peters Township bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Albert Gallatin 10-0 in five innings.
AG had won the first game in the home-and-home series but this game wasn’t close. Winning pitcher Tucker Ferris fired a one-hitter and Sam Miller went 3-for-3, doubled an drove in four runs.
Jack Kail, Jack Lutte, Jack Natili and Nick Sampson each rapped a double as PT (7-1, 12-1) scored in all but one inning.
Ferris struck out seven and walked only one batter.
• Logan Hall struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings as McGuffey won at Brownsville, 9-4, in Class 3A Section 4.
The teams split their home-and-home series.
The Highlanders (3-4, 5-6) took control early, scoring seven times in the second inning to take an 8-3 lead. Hall and reliever Jantzen Durbin made sure McGuffey stayed in the lead as they combined on a seven-hitter.
Jacob Ross had a triple for McGuffey’s big hit. Evan Seibert was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Ryan Keith and Logan Seibert doubled, and Logan Carlisle had two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Brownsville is 2-6 in section and 3-6 overall.
• Freshman Tyler Maddix and Kole Olszewski combined on a three-hit shutout as Bishop Canevin won at Jefferson-Morgan 8-0 in Class A Section 2.
The teams split their home-and-home series with each team winning on the other team’s diamond.
Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2) scored five runs over the first two innings and Maddix did the rest as he struck out 13 over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed only three singles and two walks. Jefferson-Morgan dropped to 3-3 in section and 4-3 overall.
Olszewski led Bishop Canevin at the plate with three RBI.
• A.J. Vanata pitched a gem, tossing a two-hit complete game and striking out 17 as Mapletown won 11-1 in seven innings at Hundred (W.Va.).
Vanta helped his cause by hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. Clay Menear went 3-for-5 with a double and Zack Brewer doubled for the Maples (3-8).
Hundred's lone run came on a first-inning homer. Vanata pitched one-hit ball the rest of the way.