Drake Long and Chris Barrish played double or nothing as Carmichaels rolled to a 13-2 season-opening victory Friday at Brownsville.
Carmichaels hit six doubles, three of them by Long and two by Barrish. Long went 3-for-4 with four runs, an RBI and also was the winning pitcher. He worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned). He struck out seven.
Barrish went 2-for-2 2with two runs and two RBI, and Nick Rico had two hits and three RBI. Trenton Carter doubled and singled to with with a game-high four RBI.
• Winning pitcher Kaden Woods and reliever Ben Shields combined on a two-hit shutout as Charleroi defeated Frazier, 3-0.
The Cougars scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and that was more than enough support for Woods, who allowed one hit over five innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
Shields pitched the final two innings for a save, striking out three.
• Winning pitcher Sam Miller went 4-for-4 with a grand slam, double and seven RBI as Peters Township pounded Brashear 16-1 in four innings at Peterswood Park.
The Indians had 14 hits, including a triple by Jack Kail and a double by Joey Bedillion. Kail had two hits, scored three times and drove in two runs.
• Steel Valley used a pair of five-run innings to defeat visiting Washington 14-4 in five innings.
Wash High, which trailed by only 5-4 in the fourth inning, received a triple from Michael Shallcross.
n Anthony McGovern and Ty Keefer combined on a three-hit shutout as Southmoreland won at Monessen, 11-0.
Jack Sacco’s double was one of three hits for Monessen. Govern, who struck out eight in three innings, had a triple. Kory Ansell doubled for the Scotties.
• C.J. Leuch fired a one-hitter with nine strikeouts over six innings as North Hills defeated Burgettstown, 8-0.
North Hills scored in only two innings, a three-run third and five-run fourth.
A.J. Kuzior had a double for Burgettstown. North Hills’ Dylan Barnes went 4-for-4 with two runs, a triple and a double.