Andrew Kocan’s two-out, two-strike double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Mason Fixx from first base and gave Canon-McMillan a 2-1 victory over Norwin in a Class 6A Section 2 game Wednesday at Wild Things Park.
With the score tied 1-1, Fixx drew a two-out walk off reliever Sebastian Rosado and Kocan followed with his game-winning hit to center field.
Canon-McMillan (1-4, 1-7) had tied the score at 1-1 in the fifth when Fixx hit a sacrifice fly.
Nate Vidmar pitched a three-hit complete game, allowing only an unearned run. He struck out five and walked one.
• Yough scored six runs on only three hits, taking advantage of five Charleroi errors and defeating the Cougars 6-3 in Class 3A Section 4.
Both teams are 3-2 in the tightly packed section standings.
Ben Shields had two hits, including a double, for Charleroi (5-2 overall). Ethan Hadsell also had a pair of hits.
• Greensburg Central Catholic did all its scoring in the first three innings and held off a late rally by Monessen to edge the Greyhounds 7-6 in Class A Section 2.
GCC (3-2, 4-2) was held to one hit after scoring five runs in the opening inning.
Monessen (2-3, 2-5) scored three times in both the fifth and sixth innings. R.J. DiEugenio had a double and single for the Greyhounds. Jack Sacco also had two hits.