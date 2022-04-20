Baseball stock image

Andrew Kocan’s two-out, two-strike double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Mason Fixx from first base and gave Canon-McMillan a 2-1 victory over Norwin in a Class 6A Section 2 game Wednesday at Wild Things Park.

With the score tied 1-1, Fixx drew a two-out walk off reliever Sebastian Rosado and Kocan followed with his game-winning hit to center field.

Canon-McMillan (1-4, 1-7) had tied the score at 1-1 in the fifth when Fixx hit a sacrifice fly.

Nate Vidmar pitched a three-hit complete game, allowing only an unearned run. He struck out five and walked one.

Yough scored six runs on only three hits, taking advantage of five Charleroi errors and defeating the Cougars 6-3 in Class 3A Section 4.

Both teams are 3-2 in the tightly packed section standings.

Ben Shields had two hits, including a double, for Charleroi (5-2 overall). Ethan Hadsell also had a pair of hits.

Greensburg Central Catholic did all its scoring in the first three innings and held off a late rally by Monessen to edge the Greyhounds 7-6 in Class A Section 2.

GCC (3-2, 4-2) was held to one hit after scoring five runs in the opening inning.

Monessen (2-3, 2-5) scored three times in both the fifth and sixth innings. R.J. DiEugenio had a double and single for the Greyhounds. Jack Sacco also had two hits.

