Canon-McMillan scored three runs in the top of the first inning and pitchers Matt Gaeber and Brandon Adams made sure they were enough as the Big Macs defeated Seneca Valley 4-2 in a non-section game Monday.
Gaeber and Adams combined on a six-hitter and did not issue a walk.
The Big Macs (1-1) forged the 3-0 lead in the top of the first when Noah Burke and Kolson Desocio started the game with consecutive doubles, Graeber hit a sacrifice fly and Tyler Greenleaf scored on a wild pitch.
Seneca Valley (1-1) closed to within 3-2 in the third but was blanked the rest of the way. Canon-McMillan added an insurance run in the seventh when Connor Helbling’s two-out single scored Desocio, who went 3-for-4.
Burke finished with two doubles.
• Jefferson-Morgan scored five times over its final two innings and picked up its second come-from-behind win of the season, defeating West Greene 7-5 in Class A Section 2.
West Greene (0-1, 0-1) led 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, when J-M tied the score. The Pioneers forged ahead again at 5-4 in the sixth but the Rockets scored three times in the bottom of the inning. Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 2-0) took a 7-5 lesd on a two-run double by Easton Hanko, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion threw a complete game. He struck out nine and did not issue a walk. At the plate, Bedilion was 3-for-4 and scored three times.
Chase Blake doubled for West Greene.
• Trinity scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to a 10-7 victory over Central Catholic in a non-section contest.
Trinity’s big inning gave the Hillers (1-0) a 9-4 lead and that was enough for relief pitchers Brent Kurtz and Chad Johnson, who combined to limit Central Catholic (0-1) to three runs over six innings.
Trinity had only seven hits but Brandon Roabugh belted a two-run homer in the second inning, Zach McClenathan had a double and Kurtz scored twice.
• Washington opened its season with a 19-4 thumping of Jeannette in three innings.
David Lutes went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Little Prexies. Iain Calan doubled and drove in four runs, Michael Shallcross smacked two doubles, winning pitcher Jarrod West tripled and Mario Griffin had a double.
Wash High led 10-1 after two innings and scored nine times in the third.
• A four-run first and sixth-run fourth powered Fort Cherry to a 13-3 victory over Brentwood in five innings of a Class 2A Section 4 game.
The Rangers (1-0, 1-0) rapped six doubles, one each from Lewis Serafin, Ryan Craig, Jake Tkach, Henry Karn, Mitch Cook and winning pitcher Lane Miller, who struck out seven in five innings.
• Winning pitcher Gianni Cantini went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs, and Ringgold pitchers struck out 11 as the Rams won at California 10-5 in non-section play.
Ringgold (2-0) led 5-4 after four innings but scored once in the fifth and four times in the sixth. A two-run single by Cantini capped the sixth.
Cantini combined with relievers Remington Lessman and Ashton Ray on a four-hitter.
• Xander Zilka and Andrew Sokol each drove in two runs to lead the Belle Vernon to a 4-2 Class 3A Section 3 road win at Uniontown.
Zilka had a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. Sokol drove in another run for an early 3-0 lead.
Sokol drove in an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Sokol, Donovan Von Fradenburgh and Brady Hoffman all doubled for Belle Vernon.
Sokol was the winning pitcher and Andrew Kostelnik came on for a save.
• South Fayette ran its record to 2-0 with a 12-8 win at West Mifflin.
Ryan McGuire hit a solo home run and drove in three runs for the Lions, who led 10-2 in the fifth inning. Tristan Bedillion drove in three runs. Noah Scheal was the winning pitcher.
• Avella lost 16-1 in its Class A Section 1 opener at Union. Brian Martos had a double for the Eagles (0-1, 0-2).