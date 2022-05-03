Hunter Assad went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs as California was assured of a second-place finish in Class 2A Section 1 after defeating Frazier 15-5 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Trojans concluded section play with a 7-3 record and are 7-5 overall.
California was holding a slim 3-2 lead before scoring five runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth.
Aidan Lowden had a triple, and Addison Panepinto and Kris Weston each doubled for California. The Trojans stole seven bases, including two by Lowden.
Pitchers Rick Lawson and reliever Caden Powell combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.
• Washington made two early runs stand for a 2-0 victory over Bentworth in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Wayne Sparks-Gatling allowed one hit and did not walk anyone for Washington (4-6, 5-8). Michael Shallcross and Kyle Bainer each had a double.
Noah Martin struck out eight and did not allow a walk for Bentworth (5-5, 6-6).
• An outstanding defensive play in the eighth inning sealed Jefferson-Morgan’s 9-8 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 finale.
Mapletown’s Roger Gradek hit a comebacker to the mound with the bases loaded and one out for a 1-2-3 double play that ended the game.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 6-5) tied the game 5-5 with two runs in the top of the seventh and won it with four more in the top of the eighth.
Brenton Barnhart knocked in three runs for the Rockets and A.J. Vanata had four RBI for the Maples (0-10, 3-11).
Landon Stevenson, who went 3-for-5 with three runs, and Jeremiah Mick each hit a double for the Maples, who had four of their 13 hits in the eighth inning. AJ Vanata went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Clay Menear scored three times.
Patrick Holaren slapped a double for J-M.
• Parker Lyons had three hits and Cayden Jacobs threw Rochester’s second shutout of Avella in as many days as the Rams won 10-0 in five innings in Class A Section 1.
Rochester (8-2, 9-4) is a half-game behind section leader Union. Avella, which has clinched a playoff berth, fell to 3-7, 4-9.
Jacobs struck out three and did not issue a walk while throwing a three-hitter.
• Davey Timko threw a six-hit complete game and drove in one run as Brownsville edged Charleroi 2-1 in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
Charleroi (4-5, 6-6) took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Brownsville (3-7, 4-7) tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Timko. An error later in the innings allowed the Falcons to grab the 2-1 lead, which Timko made hold up. Timko did not walk a batter and struck out three.
• Trey Varley has an appropriate name. Varley hit two triples and drove in three runs, leading Bishop Canevin to a 15-5 win over Monessen in a five-inning Class A Section 2 game.
Mason Glover doubled, tripled and drove in four, and Aiden Vogelsberger added a double and triple as Bishop Canevin moved to 7-3, both in the section and overall.
Monessen (2-8, 2-11) was held to six hits, including a double by Kody Kuhns.
• Sam Miller and Wes Parker combined on a three-hit shutout Monday night as Peters Township remained atop Class 5A Section 4 with a 5-0 win over Trinity at Peterswood Park.
Miller pitched five innings, allowing only three singles. he did not walk a batter and struck out 12. Parker got the final six outs, three via strikeout.
Jack Lutte had a triple and Jack Kail drove in two runs as Peters Township improved to 8-1 in section and 13-1 overall. Trinity, which is trying to catch Connellsville for the section’s final playoff spot, is 2-7 in the league and 4-11 overall.