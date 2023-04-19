The tiebreaking run scored in the sixth inning on one of five Carmichaels errors and California rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Mikes in Class A Section 1 on Wednesday.
California (6-2, 7-6) swept the two-game series, both wins by 5-4 scores, from Carmichaels (4-2, 8-2), which entered the week undefeated.
Carmichels led 4-2 entering the sixth inning, but Ricky Lawson hit a two-run double to tie the score. Lawson finished the game with three RBI to back the winning pitching of Caden Monticello. The Trojans’ Dom Martini got the final six outs for a save.
- Fort Cherry held Avella to one run over the final four innings to beat the Eagles 16-12 in the completion of a suspended game.
The game was stopped Monday with Fort Cherry leading 12-10 after two innings.
The loss drops Avella to 6-2 in the section and 8-2 overall. The Eagles share the section lead with California.
Adam Wolfe led the offense for Fort Cherry (2-4, 4-7) with three doubles. Winning pitcher Ryan Steele had a double.
Bryce Wright doubled for Avella.
- Parker Donsen threw a three-hit complete game as Hempfield defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 11-1 in six innings in Class 6A Section 2.
Hempfield (7-1, 9-3) remains in sole possession of first place in the section and has won the first two games in the series. Canon-Mac slips to 5-3, 7-4.
Hempfield ended the game by scoring six times in the sixth inning.
- Starter Kaden Woods and reliever Jake Beveridge combined for an eight-hit shutout as Charleroi defeated Washington 6-0 in a Class 2A Section at Wild Things Park.
Woods struck out nine over five innings as Charleroi improved to 6-2 in section and 8-3 overall. The Cougars won both games in the series, each by shutout.
Tyler O’Neil and Ben Shields each drove in two runs for Charleroi.
Wash High (1-5, 3-7) had a double from Zak Burt.
- Tim Speer scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Upper St. Clair a 4-3 win over Trinity in Class 5A Section 2.
The teams split their two-game series.
USC (2-4, 8-5) trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning. The Panthers scored twice in the fifth and pushed across a run in the sixth to tie.
Gibson Havanis and Matthew Robaugh had doubles for Trinity (3-3, 4-3), which outhit USC 8-5.
Freshman Daren Knight struck out 13 over 5 2/3
- innings, leading West Greene to a 6-3 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
The teams split the two-game series with each winning on the opponents’ home field.
West Greene led 3-2 before scoring twice in the sixth to pull away.
Knight combined with reliever Lane Allison on an eight-hitter as West Greene improved to 3-3 in section and 7-5 overall. J-M slipped to 2-6, 3-8. Drew Adams and John Woodward doubled for the Rockets and Brody Ross drove in a pair of runs.
- Frazier overcame eight errors and an early six-run deficit to beat Monessen 11-6 in a non-section game.
Frazier (3-4, 4-6) pitcher Aidan Hardy struck out 13 and did not walk a batter in 6 2/3 innings. Noah Bachinski drove in four runs and Dylan Keilbach hit two doubles for the Commodores.
Uniontown was a 5-2 winner over Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
