One day after suffering a gut-wrenching walkoff loss at Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston bounced back Tuesday with one of its best games of the season.
The Bucs’ Ryan Parise fired a two-hit shutout as Chartiers-Houston blanked Fort Cherry 10-0 in six innings Tuesday in a key Class 2A Section 4 game.
The win moves Chartiers-Houston back to .500 in the section at 4-4. The Bucs are 6-5 overall. The loss damaged Fort Cherry’s chances of winning the section title as the Rangers are 5-2 in the league and 6-2 overall.
Parise walked three and struck out 10. He allowed only a pair of singles, one each by Owen Norman and Dylan Rogers.
Parise helped his own cause by going 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Anthony Romano had two hits including a double, two runs and two RBI. Lane Camden doubled and drove in a pair and Matt Reiger added two RBI.
• Burgettstown completed a home-and-home series sweep of Clairton by routing the Bears 18-3 in three innings in Class 2A Section 4.
The first-place Blue Devils (8-0, 10-1) have won nine in a row. Burgettstown scored seven runs in the first inning and ended the game with a 10-run third.
Nathan Klodowski led Burgettstown at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI. Riley Kennedy also doubled and drove in a pair, and Sam Elich had a team-high three RBI.
Brodie Kuzior was the winning pitcher.
The only runs for Clairton (0-9, 0-9) came on a three-run homer by Christian Wade.
• Dalton Lucey pitched a one-hitter as West Greene remained unbeaten in Class A Section 2 with an 8-1 win over Monessen.
The Pioneers swept the two-game series with the Greyhounds to improve to 6-0 in the section and 8-3 overall.
West Greene took advantage of nine errors by Monessen (2-6, 2-8). Morgan Kiger had a double for the Pioneers, who scored twice in the first inning and four times in the third.
That was enough for Lucey, who struck out eight and issued only one walk.
• Isaiah Bradick threw a two-hitter and Avella pounded out 10 hits in an 11-1 win over host Western Beaver in Class A Section 1.
The teams split their two-game home-and-home series. Avella is 3-5 in section and 3-7 overall.
Avella’s Westley Burchianti had two hits and scored three times, Brian Martos had two singles and two runs, and Kenneth Rush smacked a double.
Bradick, who struck out five, helped his cause by contributing a pair of hits.
• Trinity rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie Thomas Jefferson, but the Jaguars answered with T.J. Bucy’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Hillers 7-6 in Class 5A Section 4.
Trinity (2-6, 4-9) entered the seventh 6-2. A single by Matthew Smith and ensuing error pushed home two runs for the Hillers. Kaden Hathaway’s RBI groundout made it a one-run game and Jeremy Sikora’s single scored Zach McClenathan to make the score 7-6.
McClenathan had a double, the game’s only extra-base hit.
TJ (6-2, 10-3) scored the game-winner one batter after Trinity threw out a runner at home plate in a bases-loaded situation.
• Allen Novacek pitched six strong innings, Christian Park got the final three outs and Yough defeated Waynesburg 6-2 in Class 3A Section 4.
Yough (5-2, 6-4) swept the two-game series and has won four straight.
The Cougars scored three runs in the first inning and kept Waynesburg (4-4, 4-8) playing catchup the rest of the way.
A triple by Waynesburg’s Lincoln Park was the game’s only extra-base hit. Park went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
• Jacob Patterson and Will Burger combined on a six-hitter and Fox Chapel built an early lead and went on to a 5-3 win over visiting Belle Vernon in a non-section game.
Patterson allowed three runs over five innings for the win. He also hit a double. Burger got the final six outs for a save, striking out three.
Tanner Moody double for Belle Vernon (3-8) and Brady Hoffman had two singles.
• Southmoreland erupted for three runs in the fifth inning to upend Charleroi 4-2 in a Class 3A, Section 4 game.
Brok Potoka’s two-run single was the key hit in the inning. He finished with three RBI. Ty Keffer had the other RBI for the Scotties (5-2, 6-3).
Jake Beveridge went 3-for-3 for Charleroi (3-4, 5-4).
• Lorenzo Glasser fired a six-hit shutout and Ringgold gave its playoff chances a boost with a 4-0 win over visiting Elizabeth Forward in Class 4A Section 3.
The Rams (2-5, 4-6) scored the only run they would need in the first inning and added three more in the second.
Gloasser struck out only one batter but issued just one walk.
• Greensburg Central Catholic pounded out 10 hits and tok advantage of seven walks to gain a 15-2 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 game.
Max Kallock homered and drove in three runs for GCC (6-2, 7-2). Ryan Appleby added a triple.
Daniel Fox and Landon Stevenson had RBI for Mapletown (0-7, 2-8).
• California defeated Washington 21-14 and, no, that isn't a football score.
Jordan Kearns drove in five runs, Hunter Assad had four RBI and the Trojans won the Class 2A Section 1 game at Wild Things Park.
The Trojans scored in every inning but the sixth, when neither team pushed a run across.
Connor Vig had a triple for the lone extra-base hit for California (4-3, 4-5).
Michael Shallcross hit two home runs and drove in four runs for Washington (2-5, 3-7). Zach Burt also had four RBI. Mario Griffin tripled, and Anthony Adkins and Zxavian Willis had doubles.
The game had a little of everything as the teams combined for 23 hits, 23 walks and eight hit batsmen.