Nathan Klodowski fired a six-inning no-hitter, Andrew Bredel and Brodie Kuzior combined for nine RBI and Burgettstown defeated Fort Cherry 12-0 in a Class 2A Section 4 game Monday.
Klodowski walked only one batter and faced just two above the minimum. The St. Bonaventure recruit struck out 14 as Burgettstown improved to 9-2 in section and 11-3 overall.
Bredel went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in five runs. Kuzior was 2-for-4 with four RBI.
A.J. Kuzior hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that gave Burgettstown a 7-0 lead. Klodowski helped his cause with a double.
Fort Cherry (7-4, 8-4), like Burgettstown, has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.
• California took advantage of four hit batsmen to score seven runs in the sixth inning and rally for a 13-8 win over Waynesburg in a non-section game.
California (8-6), which has clinched a Class 2A playoff berth, trailed 6-5 after five innings. The Trojans’ seven-run sixth included the four hit batsmen, three singles, a walk and an error. Jordan Kearns had a game-tying RBI single that made it 6-6, and three consecutive hit batsmen pushed California’s lead to 8-6.
Winning pitcher Connor Vig tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief.
• A double by Waynesburg’s Matt Ankrom was the lone extra-base hit of the game. Ankrom and teammate Mason Switalski each had three RBI.
Frazier scored in each of the first five innings and edged visiting Monessen 6-4 in a non-section game.
Brayden Baccino had a solo home run for Frazier (4-11).
Monessen’s R.J. DiEugenio had a solo homer and double. Jack Sacco added a double. The Greyhounds’ record dipped to 2-13.
• Elizabeth Forward scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally for a 6-4 win over Belle Vernon in Class 4 A Section 3 game that clinched a postseason berth for the Warriors and eliminated the Leopards.
Belle Vernon led 4-2 before EF’s four-run inning that included Nate Ratica’s two-run double that put the Warriors in the lead.
Evan Morrow, Aidan Ochs and Andrew Sokol each doubled for Belle Vernon (3-8, 5-10).
Winning pitcher A.J. Palmer threw three scoreless innings of relief for EF (5-6, 7-6).
• Drake Long pitched a two-hitter over 6 2/3 innings and Nick Ricco scored three runs as Class 2A Section 1 champion Carmichaels defeated host Beth-Center, 7-1.
The Mikes (9-1, 11-1) broke open a scoreless game by scoring four runs in the fourth inning and adding on to their total in each inning the rest of the way. Long, who walked two and struck out six, took a 7-0 lead into the seventh inning. Dylan Rohrer got the final out.
Ricco went 2-for-3 with three runs and Liam Lohr doubled. Lohr and Roher each drove in a pair.
Beth-Center (5-9 overall), which has clinched a playoff berth, finishes 5-5 in the section.
• Yough scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally and defeat Charleroi, 6-3, in Class 3A Section 4.
The loss eliminated Charleroi (4-6, 6-7) from playoff contention. Cougars starting pitcher Ben Shields threw five no-hit innings but left because of the pitch-count limit. He exited with Charleroi ahead, 3-1.
• Ryan Parise allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 12 to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 12-0 victory over Carlynton in a Class 2A game in Section 4.
Lane and Lucas Camden each hit a double and home run. Lane Camden drove in three runs and Lucas Camden scored three times for the Bucs (6-5, 9-6). Nico Filosi doubled, singled, scored twice and knocked in a run. Keegan Kosek had a double among his two hits, scored twice and had an RBI.
Carlynton fell to 2-9 and 3-10.
• Jacob Burt allowed six hits and no runs to Mapletown in a 10-0, five inning victory by Bentworth in a Class 1A, Section 2 game.
Colton Brightwell went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Bentworth. Zane Woodhouse doubled for Bentworth. Seth Adams went 3-for-3.
Landon Stevenson went 3-for-3 with a double for Mapletown (0-10, 3-13).