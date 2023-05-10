Baseball stock image

Burgettstown clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 1 championship by winning twice Wednesday. The Blue Devils defeated Frazier 8-0 in the afternoon and rolled to an 18-5 win over Washington in five innings at Wild Things Park at night.

The wins put Burgettstown at 10-1 in the section and 12-3 overall. The Blue Devils can wrap up the outright section title today with a win over Washington in the section finale.

