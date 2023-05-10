Burgettstown clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 1 championship by winning twice Wednesday. The Blue Devils defeated Frazier 8-0 in the afternoon and rolled to an 18-5 win over Washington in five innings at Wild Things Park at night.
The wins put Burgettstown at 10-1 in the section and 12-3 overall. The Blue Devils can wrap up the outright section title today with a win over Washington in the section finale.
Against Frazier, winning pitcher Andrew Bredel dominated by throwing a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. He walked only one batter.
Wyatt Stevenson doubled and drove in three runs. Bredel and Brodie Kuzior also doubled. Kuzior was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Against Washington, Kuzior and Matthew Bredel each drove in three runs and the Blue Devils took advantage of 12 walks by Prexies pitching. Eric Kovach was the winning pitcher.
Ian Callan had two doubles, Michael Shallcross doubled and Anthony Adkins smacked a triple for Washington (1-10, 4-12).
• Waynesburg clinched a Class 3A playoff berth by winning the second game of a Section 4 doubleheader against Mount Pleasant, 5-4.
Mount Pleasant won the opener, 8-1, to clinch a postseason spot.
Both game were five innings in length.
Waynesburg (6-5, 8-6) has one section game remaining, Thursday against McGuffey (5-6, 9-7). A Waynesburg win eliminates the Highlanders from playoff contention. But if McGuffey wins, then the Highlanders create a three-way tie for third place with Waynesburg and Mount Pleasant (6-6, 7-9), which would put all three teams in the playoffs.
Alex VanSickle had a two-run single during Waynesburg’s three-run fourth inning that sent the Raiders to the win. Trenton Zupper was the winning pitcher with Mason Switalski getting the final out for a save.
• Playoff-bound Fort Cherry ran its winning streak to seven with a 13-3 win at Mapletown in Class A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Adam Wolfe drove in three runs, and Luke Sweder and Blake Sweder combined for six hits and five runs.
FC is 7-4 in section and 10-8 overall.
• Avella put up seven early runs and held on for a 9-8 win over visiting Bentworth in a non-section game.
The Eagles (10-6), who have clinched a Class A playoff berth, scored six times in the second inning to take a 7-5 lead. Bentworth (9-9) twice closed to within one run but could not regain the lead.
Colton Burchianti, Cole Jaworowski, winning pitcher Brian Martos and Bryce Wright each hit a double for Avella. Isaiah Bradick was 3-for-4.
Bentworth, which has clinched a playoff berth in Class 2A, had eight hits, all singles.
