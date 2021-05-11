Nathan Klodowski pitched a shutout, Andrew Brendel drove in five runs, and Brodie Kuzior and A.J. Kuzior each homered as Burgettstown cruised to an 11-0 victory in five innings over host Fort Cherry on Tuesday to clinch a playoff berth out of Class 2A Section 4.
Burgettstown (7-4, 10-5) scored in every inning and had 12 hits, which was plenty of offensive support for Klodowski, who threw a two-hitter, did not issue a walk and struck out 11.
Brendel went 3-for-5 with a double. Brodie Kuzior was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI. A.J. Kuzior was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBI.
Klodowski helped his cause by hitting a triple and scoring three times.
• Carmichaels clinched the outright Class 2A Section 1 title with a hard-fought 5-3 win over visiting Beth-Center.
Stush Ferek and Jacob Fordyce each hit a home run for Carmichaels (9-0, 14-1). The Mikes led 3-0 before Beth-Center (5-4, 6-9) scored twice in the top of the fifth. The Mikes scored two of their own in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 5-2. The Bulldogs scored the game’s final run in the sixth.
Ferek and Nick Ricco each drove in two runs, and pitchers Gavin Pratt and Drake Long scattered seven hits and struck out 14.
Losing pitcher Cam Palmer struck out six and did not issue a walk. He also went 3-for-4. Dylan Kninzer scored two of B-C’s runs.
• Playoff-bound Chartiers-Houston had no trouble with visiting Carlynton, rolling over the Cougars 16-1 in four innings in Class 2A Section 4.
Jimmy Sadler was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and a stolen base. Nathan Miklos doubled and drove in three as the Bucs (8-3, 12-3) scored in every inning, including six times in the fourth to end the game.
Winning pitcher Chase Bitz scattered three hits, walked only one and struck out seven.
• Canon-McMillan scored four times over the final two innings to nail down a 7-2 victory over host South Fayette in a non-section game.
Mekos Matalis went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, including one in the third inning that gave the Big Macs a 3-2 lead. Winning pitcher Tyler Greenleaf, the second of four pitchers used by C-M (7-10), hit a triple and Andrew Kocan doubled. Greenleaf pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Tristan Bedillion was 3-for-3 for South Fayette (14-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
• Charleroi scored nine runs over the final three innings – including four in the top of the seventh – to rally for a 12-10 win over Waynesburg.
Charleroi’s Kenny Weaver hit a two-run single in the seventh that broke an 8-8 tie. Ethan Hadsell had a double and three RBI as the Cougars (6-8) overcame a 7-3 deficit.
Tyler Switalski and Ross Jones each had a double for Waynesburg (4-9) and Lincoln Pack had three singles. Switalski was 3-for-3 with two RBI.
• Brayden Mooney wiggled out of a one-on, two-out situation to secure a 7-6 victory by West Greene over Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 game.
Morgan Kiger had two doubles and knocked in three runs for the Pioneers (7-3, 8-4). Caleb Rice had two RBI and Dillon Shields scored twice.
Freshman AJ Vanata hit his first scholastic home run and losing pitcher Brodie Evans had two hits for the Maples (1-8, 1-9). Zach Brewer had two hits and four RBI and Aidin Delansky went 3-for-4. Lance Stevenson had two hits, Clay Menear scored two runs and Cohen Stout had two hits, two runs and RBI.
• Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion fired a two-hitter and helped his cause by belting a grand slam as Jefferson-Morgan defeated Monessen 15-1 in a five-inning game in Class A Section 2.
The Rockets (7-2, 10-5) broke open a close game with a nine-run fourth inning that included Bedilion’s big hit. Liam Ankrom was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
• Brent Kurtz hit a two-run double with one out in the top of the seventh inning as Trinity rallied to beat McGuffey 5-4 Tuesday night in a non-section game at Wild Things Park.
McGuffey (11-4) trailed 3-1 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead into the final frame. Kurtz’s double gave the Hillers (5-11) the lead and Aiden Metts pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Trinity’s Braydon May hit a triple and Ben Hardy scored twice. Matthew Smith, the second of three Hillers pitchers, was the winner.
Jake Orr doubled, and Austin Hall and Brock Wallace each drove in two runs for McGuffey.