Nathan Klodowski pitched a one-hit shutout and Burgettstown scored six runs in the sixth inning Wednesday to finish off Avella 10-0 in a non-section game at Wild Things Park.
Klodowski walked three and struck out 13 as Burgettstown improved its record to 9-3. The Blue Devils have won seven of their last eight games.
Burgettstown had 10 hits, all singles. Klodowski went 3-for-3 and scored three times, A.J. Kuzior was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Brodie Kuzior drove in two runs.
Gavin Frank had the lone hit for Avella (2-10).
- Owen Maddich hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning and Jefferson-Morgan went on to a 7-4 win at Bentworth in a non-section contest.
Jefferson-Morgan (8-4) won its third straight. The Rockets were locked in a 3-3 tie when Maddich delivered his hit that gave the Rockets the lead. Liam Ankrom and Brody Ross followed with consecutive run-scoring singles.
Bryce Bedilion had a triple, Troy Wright doubled and Kyle Clayton contributed three singles for the Rockets. Ross was the winning pitcher with three scoreless innings of relief.
Bentworth (3-11) was held to only one hit, a double by Seth Adams.